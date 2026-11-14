Between Omaha And Denver Is A Creative Nebraska City With Quaint Shops, Local Eats, And Art District
As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska's landscape consists of high plains, sand hills, and prairie land. Situated in what is considered the heart of the U.S., the red state is characterized by its wide, open spaces and unique activities such as tanking, which consists of floating on a river in a former livestock water tank. While many tourists visit Omaha — home to the renowned Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium — there's another city about three and a half hours' drive east of Omaha and four hours 15 minutes' drive east of Denver that's likely to charm creatives. For those looking to immerse themselves in arts and culture, Cozad is a small, creative city in Dawson County that was founded in 1873 by John Cozad, the father of the American artist Robert Henri. Its rich art heritage is reflected in many aspects of its community.
Cozad is home to around 4,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It features a continental climate, so if you're looking to enjoy the outdoors and embrace warm temperatures, consider visiting between late June and early September. However, June has the most rain, with an average of 11 days of precipitation, as per Weather Spark.
No matter the season, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites serves as a popular lodging option with modern amenities such as an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. The hotel is a five-minute drive south of downtown's stores, local eats, and art district.
Visit Cozad's shops for souvenirs and apparel
Consider stopping by one of Cozad's quaint shops. Rustic & Red is a barn-style brick-and-mortar building which opened in 2016. Its website says, "Step into a warm and inviting space where rustic charm meets a modern lifestyle. We have a welcoming atmosphere that feels both timeless and full of heart, every corner reflects a love for simple beauty and authentic style." The women-owned store offers a variety of home decor options and women's clothing, including time capsule pieces, trendy designs, and labels including Liverpool, Charlie B, and Tribal. For men, the shop offers a modest selection of belts, tools, and whiskey towers. It also carries faith-based products, specialty food, and baby gifts.
For more stylish picks, visit Mode Boutique, a shop established in 2018. It's a great place to pick up Nebraska labeled apparel and seasonal styles meant to appeal to a larger crowd. The store also carries decorative cushions and miscellaneous products such as trending dumpling toys.
Cozad's best local eats and vibrant art district
Cozad has plenty of local eats which will surely charm foodies. For starters, The Frontier Frau is a German brewery and restaurant downtown with pretzels, sausages, sauerkraut, and tons of beer options. It prides itself on traditional brewing methods and quality ingredients – just as these other German-style breweries in the Midwest do. For a family-style dining experience, visit Mickies. Enjoy bites like pancakes, steak, and biscuits and gravy. It also has a kids' menu for an affordable price. Green Apple Café offers similar options. A customer on Yelp says, "Good old school cooking! Great place for breakfast and very clean. Light, fluffy biscuits. Very pleasant waitress."
After you satisfy your taste buds, marvel at Cozad's artistry. The Haymaker Creative & Historic District "is a vibrant hub where artists, makers, dreamers, and innovators gather to celebrate our town's unique spirit." Stroll the Haymaker Sculpture Walk, a part of the Sculpture Walk Across Nebraska, for a view of nature-inspired structures like the "Lumenfly." While you're at it, add the "Barn Quilts of Dawson County" trail to your itinerary. Cozad is home to the frequently admired "50 State Barn Quilt" and other dynamic pieces that celebrate the city's farming and quilting heritage. Cozad's other entertainment options include Fox Theater; the local history center, 100th Meridian Art Museum; and the Robert Henri Museum & Art Gallery, located in the famed artist's childhood home.
Once you've explored Cozad, head to Wayne, a Midwest city between Sioux Falls and Omaha that has a sculpture walk and similar attractions. Alternatively, consider visiting Ashland, an underrated Nebraska city with local art and scenic parks.