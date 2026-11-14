Between Omaha And Denver Is A Creative Nebraska City With Quaint Shops, Local Eats, And Art District

As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska's landscape consists of high plains, sand hills, and prairie land. Situated in what is considered the heart of the U.S., the red state is characterized by its wide, open spaces and unique activities such as tanking, which consists of floating on a river in a former livestock water tank. While many tourists visit Omaha — home to the renowned Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium — there's another city about three and a half hours' drive east of Omaha and four hours 15 minutes' drive east of Denver that's likely to charm creatives. For those looking to immerse themselves in arts and culture, Cozad is a small, creative city in Dawson County that was founded in 1873 by John Cozad, the father of the American artist Robert Henri. Its rich art heritage is reflected in many aspects of its community.

Cozad is home to around 4,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It features a continental climate, so if you're looking to enjoy the outdoors and embrace warm temperatures, consider visiting between late June and early September. However, June has the most rain, with an average of 11 days of precipitation, as per Weather Spark.

No matter the season, Cobblestone Hotel & Suites serves as a popular lodging option with modern amenities such as an indoor pool and complimentary breakfast. The hotel is a five-minute drive south of downtown's stores, local eats, and art district.