Between Sioux Falls And Omaha Is A Midwest City With Quaint Shops, Craft Brews, And A Sculpture Walk
Midwestern U.S. cities are typically known for their industrial history, architectural landmarks, and agricultural roots. However, certain destinations are changing their reputation with more youthful energy and artsy vibes. One of these places is Wayne, Nebraska, locally branded as "Wayne America." Located in the namesake county between Sioux Falls and Omaha, this Midwestern city has a youthful-meets-traditional atmosphere. Visitors will notice that the downtown district oozes lively vibes alongside quiet residential neighborhoods. With a variety of stores, coffee shops, and restaurants lining the streets, Wayne makes it easy to enjoy a getaway while keeping all the essentials covered.
Wayne is home to a charming and pedestrian-friendly downtown centered around Main Street. Meandering the area, you'll discover a nice collection of independent boutiques, thrift stores, and other quaint shops. You can stop by AquaPop to indulge in gourmet popcorn, then walk toward Boutique Black Label to do some shopping, followed by sampling the local craft brews at Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company. This is the main spot where residents come to have a cold draft and try out new flavors and concoctions. From lagers to stouts, you can head here to see what's on the current tap rotation.
Beer and shopping aren't the only things that make downtown Wayne a fun place. Art enthusiasts can stretch their legs along the Wayne Sculpture Walk, where you have the opportunity to admire the artwork. The sculptures are displayed across the five-block radius of Main Street and Pearl Street. Getting to Wayne from both Omaha and Sioux Falls takes approximately two hours. Sioux City, Iowa, on the other hand, is just one hour away. Regarding where to stay, you can book a room at the Cobblestone Hotel or Super 8 by Wyndham — alternative options are available on Airbnb.
Treat yourself to some shopping and beer in Wayne
Retail therapy in Wayne involves walking the downtown streets and popping by the numerous stores that provide an array of products. Treasure hunters can pay a visit to the Thrift Warehouse on Main Street, which offers pre-loved men's and women's clothing alongside accessories and home decor. Rated 4.5 stars on Google, this quaint thrift store boasts curated items and a well-organized interior for easy browsing. Their inventory includes shoes, bags, coats, T-shirts, and more. One person on Google explained that "you'll probably find what you need and at a fraction of the cost."
From there, make your way to The Wild Nettle to shop for self-care products. As one of the newer additions to the downtown stores, this charming spot stocks natural home and bath essentials, art prints, paper goods, and handmade items. The shop itself has a cozy and artistic aesthetic. Besides shopping, The Wild Nettle hosts classes and workshops, such as candle making and preparing herbal remedies.
Whenever you have an itch for a brew, head to Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company to quench your thirst. With a couple of medal-winning flagship beers, here you can sample everything from India pale lagers and kettle sours to IPAs and other craft brews. Their 10-tap lineup features three flagship beers and seven weekly rotating options. The taproom has fun touches, like old newspaper clippings on the tabletops. You can also enjoy your pint at the bar or in the outdoor area. For your upcoming travel plans, see which destinations around the world have surprisingly good beer scenes.
Take a self-guided tour of the Wayne Sculpture Walk
You'll find some of the best scenic art walks in the U.S. in Los Angeles and Seattle, but lesser-known cities like Wayne can surprise you with what they have in store. The Wayne Sculpture Walk can satisfy your art fix with 11 different sculptures scattered in the downtown area. Visitors can explore a fresh lineup of sculptures every year. To check out the 2026 Wayne Sculpture Walk, start at the intersection of 1st and Main Street, where you'll come across Craig Snyder's "Take It Easy." Made with aluminum, this sculpture was inspired by an Eagles song, according to the artist.
Walk north toward 2nd Street, and you'll spot "The Scorer" by Gedion Nyanhongo. This sculpture depicts a person holding a ball, which symbolizes the pursuit of a goal — specifically, the aim for a better life. The material used to create this piece was hand-cut springstone, sourced from Zimbabwe. Continue walking up the street to see stainless steel, hand-forged iron, and bronze sculptures.
Take a left on Pearl Street and head south toward 3rd Street to see Dave Biehl's "Red Tail." Despite only beginning his journey at the age of 53, Biehl brings more than 20 years of sculpting experience to his craft. Other sculptures you'll encounter are "Figure Taking Flight" by Albert Rhea, "Warning Beacon II" by Tiimo Mang, and "Thorns, Bees, & Rhinos" by Nathan A Johansen, among others. Every piece is available to purchase. For a better experience, listen to the audio tour using the Otocast app as you walk. If you want to explore more destinations in Nebraska, plan a getaway to Ashland to discover the local art, cider houses, and scenic parks, located less than two hours from Wayne.