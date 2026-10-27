Between Sioux Falls And Omaha Is A Midwest City With Quaint Shops, Craft Brews, And A Sculpture Walk

Midwestern U.S. cities are typically known for their industrial history, architectural landmarks, and agricultural roots. However, certain destinations are changing their reputation with more youthful energy and artsy vibes. One of these places is Wayne, Nebraska, locally branded as "Wayne America." Located in the namesake county between Sioux Falls and Omaha, this Midwestern city has a youthful-meets-traditional atmosphere. Visitors will notice that the downtown district oozes lively vibes alongside quiet residential neighborhoods. With a variety of stores, coffee shops, and restaurants lining the streets, Wayne makes it easy to enjoy a getaway while keeping all the essentials covered.

Wayne is home to a charming and pedestrian-friendly downtown centered around Main Street. Meandering the area, you'll discover a nice collection of independent boutiques, thrift stores, and other quaint shops. You can stop by AquaPop to indulge in gourmet popcorn, then walk toward Boutique Black Label to do some shopping, followed by sampling the local craft brews at Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company. This is the main spot where residents come to have a cold draft and try out new flavors and concoctions. From lagers to stouts, you can head here to see what's on the current tap rotation.

Beer and shopping aren't the only things that make downtown Wayne a fun place. Art enthusiasts can stretch their legs along the Wayne Sculpture Walk, where you have the opportunity to admire the artwork. The sculptures are displayed across the five-block radius of Main Street and Pearl Street. Getting to Wayne from both Omaha and Sioux Falls takes approximately two hours. Sioux City, Iowa, on the other hand, is just one hour away. Regarding where to stay, you can book a room at the Cobblestone Hotel or Super 8 by Wyndham — alternative options are available on Airbnb.