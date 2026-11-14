Tennessee's Affordable Charming City To Retire Has A Quaint Downtown With Restaurants And A Nearby Winery

Florida's beaches and tourist attractions attract plenty of retirees, but not everyone is interested in living full-time near the coast. For those looking for a slower, less touristy experience, West Tennessee has several small cities and towns worth considering, including Humboldt. The city, home to just under 8,000 residents (according to the U.S. Census Bureau), is located about 18 miles northwest of Jackson and offers lower living costs that may appeal to retirees.

Humboldt ranked No. 5 out of the 243 Tennessee communities listed in a 2026 Niche ranking for the lowest cost of living and was also ranked No. 69 among more than 18,000 places with the lowest cost of living in the United States. Humboldt's location, a 25-minute drive from Jackson's medical facilities, is convenient for seniors as well. Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has a nationally recognized cardiovascular program as well as a new department for highly infectious diseases.

Of course, there's more to retirement than affordable housing and access to healthcare, and Humboldt is a place where seniors can find plenty to do. Its Main Street offers locally owned eateries, relaxed cafes, and a historic movie theater. And not far from downtown, Crown Winery offers wine tastings, pizza, and live music.