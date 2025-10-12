Tennessee's Underrated Wine Paradise Is A Charming Town Near Memphis With Sweet Rolling Vineyards
The state of Tennessee brings to mind images of smoky barrels of Jack Daniel's or the peaty spirits of its many other whiskey makers. Its capital, Nashville, adds to the charm, conjuring visions of crowds singing along to country music after a few generous pours of the good stuff. This is the idyllic America that many Europeans picture when visiting the U.S. for the first time. Yet, less than an hour from another of the state's great cities, Memphis, the small town of Somerville offers something a little more familiar to those arriving from across the Atlantic. Here, the tumbler can be traded for a wine glass, and the cowboy hat gives way, if only briefly, to headgear that feels a touch more like a beret. After a few glasses at one of Somerville's vineyards, and with a little squinting, its main square might even start to resemble a European plaza.
Tourists flying into Memphis International will discover that the town itself is understated, with a charm that only those who visit can truly appreciate, from its cozy cafés to its independent shops. Though public transport options are scarce, those without a car can take the number 40 bus from Memphis to Lakeland and then get a 30 minute taxi ride across to Somerville. While a great day-trip option, Somerville also offers two modest motels, the Deerfield Inn and Q Inns, with more luxurious lodging in the Tennessee Modern Manor, less than 15 miles down the road in Hickory Withe.
Unwind and find tranquility in a West Tennessee winery
California dominates the U.S. wine market, but across the country, including in Tennessee, small hidden gems quietly cater to wine lovers. Even compared to other amazing wineries found in the region, such as Arrington Vineyards near Nashville, Somerville's wine scene feels like a well-kept secret. De Terra Vineyards, a family-run farm, is a must-visit for anyone exploring the area. Whether you're an Elvis enthusiast making a day trip to Somerville after visiting Graceland, looking to spend money that has been saved on budget accommodation in Memphis, or simply hoping to slow down and unwind, a stop at this vineyard is well worth it. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays through Saturdays, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, guests can spend hours wandering the 34 acres that owners Jerry and Teresa Pentz have lovingly nurtured for more than a decade.
The gentle hills provide a picturesque backdrop for sipping wines made from grapes grown on their land (with the exception of the Concord grapes, sourced from Pennsylvania and New York). According to Cypress Magazine, the winery hosts community events such as the Grapevine Jubilee on Saturday nights during the summer months. Guests at these vibrant events can enjoy live music, a food truck, and some of the delicious wine produced by the Pentz family. Once armed with a couple of bottles from De Terra — perhaps one of their Chambourcin wines like the Cedar Ridge or Bonafide Red, perfect alongside a traditional Tennessee brisket, or a sweet muscadine, for those with a taste for something richer — visitors will find that Somerville has even more to offer.
Serving up more than just wine
September is perhaps the best time of the year to come to Somerville, not least because the muggy summer days start to come to a close in August, with the warm temperatures averaging a more manageable 70 degrees Fahrenheit (or around 21 degrees Celsius) in September. What's more, September sees the start of a six-week series of live music events on Somerville Square. Somerville also has a long history of festivals, ranging from its early 1980s egg festival honoring Fayette County's egg production, to its 1990s Hog Mania festival celebrating all things barbecue. The new millennium saw the launch of Somerville's Cotton Festival, which is still going strong today. Each September, some 3,000 people come to enjoy the festival's offerings with a range of events including a 5k run and a car show.
Art enthusiasts can explore the Fayette Gallery of Art & History, while those looking for larger displays will find the state's oldest and largest art collection at the Brooks Museum in nearby Memphis. Meanwhile, nature lovers can enjoy the peaceful trails around Herb Parsons Lake or follow the scenic banks of the Wolf River. Alongside excellent soul food, visitors will find standout Mexican and Mediterranean options that add even more flavor to a culinary tour of the region. For those seeking an even more eclectic dining scene, there are tasty treats to be found in Germantown just 50 minutes away from the main city. Somerville, however, is the perfect choice for those who want the pace to slow and the wine to flow.