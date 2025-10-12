Tennessee's Underrated Wine Paradise Is A Charming Town Near Memphis With Sweet Rolling Vineyards

The state of Tennessee brings to mind images of smoky barrels of Jack Daniel's or the peaty spirits of its many other whiskey makers. Its capital, Nashville, adds to the charm, conjuring visions of crowds singing along to country music after a few generous pours of the good stuff. This is the idyllic America that many Europeans picture when visiting the U.S. for the first time. Yet, less than an hour from another of the state's great cities, Memphis, the small town of Somerville offers something a little more familiar to those arriving from across the Atlantic. Here, the tumbler can be traded for a wine glass, and the cowboy hat gives way, if only briefly, to headgear that feels a touch more like a beret. After a few glasses at one of Somerville's vineyards, and with a little squinting, its main square might even start to resemble a European plaza.

Tourists flying into Memphis International will discover that the town itself is understated, with a charm that only those who visit can truly appreciate, from its cozy cafés to its independent shops. Though public transport options are scarce, those without a car can take the number 40 bus from Memphis to Lakeland and then get a 30 minute taxi ride across to Somerville. While a great day-trip option, Somerville also offers two modest motels, the Deerfield Inn and Q Inns, with more luxurious lodging in the Tennessee Modern Manor, less than 15 miles down the road in Hickory Withe.