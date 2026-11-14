One Of Scotland's Best Places For Affordable Living Is An Ex-Mining Town With Victorian Streets And Vibrant Culture

Daydreaming about owning property in a country you've developed a fondness for is something many of us do, and Scotland's beauty certainly has that effect. Perhaps you're sitting in a cozy pub in Glasgow, and the spontaneous thought of heading out into the countryside to explore some affordable towns lodges itself firmly in your mind. Checking your map, you notice that deep within the moor-covered uplands of historic East Ayrshire, the town of Cumnock isn't too far of a drive.

A small town of roughly 9,500 people, Cumnock has a storied past, and although it was once known to be a coal-mining hub, you will find its streets full of Victorian character and color, notably from the favored red sandstone used for its landmark buildings. Having successfully recovered after its mining era, you will find Cumnock to be a welcoming Scottish town full of parks, a thriving town center, and a mix of historical and cultural gems worth exploring. It's an easy drive that takes under an hour from Glasgow via the M77 motorway through Robert Burns's homeland county of Ayrshire.

Cumnock stands out not only as one of the most affordable towns in Scotland but also as the most affordable town to buy property in all of Britain. For comparison, the average property values in Cumnock sit comfortably at $108,000 versus the UK average of $361,000, according to Zoopla. Cumnock isn't a local anomaly either, as four out of five of Britain's most affordable towns can be found in Ayrshire, with the annual household value-to-earnings ratio at an enticing average under 1.3.