The Hiking Gear That Will Be Taken Away By Airport Security

Hiking and backpacking are growing in popularity, and an increasing number of hikers are traveling far and wide to tackle the next trail. Whether you're a hiker planning a trip within the U.S. or to a bucket-list hiking destination across the globe, if you're flying, you may be tempted to stuff all your essential hiking gear into your carry-on. This might seem like a way to alleviate the possibility of a lost checked bag and ensure your gear gets to your destination. However, the reality is that putting certain types of hiking gear in your carry-on luggage is a surefire way to make sure they won't make the trip with you, as items ranging from sharp trekking poles to bear spray will be taken away by airport security, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The reason these items are not allowed in your carry-on — or even in checked luggage, in some cases — comes down to safety. While these accessories seem rather innocuous to those who use them for their intended purpose, many pieces of camping gear can pose a danger to fliers. Sharp-tipped trekking poles, for example, can be used as a weapon and are considered too dangerous to have on board the plane. Ditto for snow spikes; pocket knives; and multi-tools with knife blades, long scissors, or other cutting implements.

Other items, such as bear spray and propane cylinders for lanterns and stoves, are not allowed on planes at all, either in checked or carry-on bags. That is because these items are both seen as hazardous materials and their pressurized containers could rupture in flight. The camp stove for which the propane cylinder is intended, however, is in somewhat of a gray area, and it may or may not be allowed, depending on its condition.