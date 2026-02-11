10 Bucket-List Destinations For Hikers Across The World

There are few multi-day treks in Europe that offer the cultural variety of the Tour du Mont Blanc. It's a breathtaking 103-mile loop that even made Rick Steves fall in love with hiking. The route crosses France to Italy and into Switzerland, all the while encircling the highest peak in Western Europe. It climbs through 11 mountain passes, alpine meadows, and forests that open onto stunning glacier views, and along the way, you can fuel your endeavors with croissants, cheese, and wine in France, polenta and pasta in Italy, and rösti and the occasional fondue treat in Switzerland.

The circuit starts and ends in the legendary resort town of Chamonix in France and typically takes 10 days to complete, although there is no rush if you want to take extended breaks. That extra rest may be required, as days can be demanding with 15 to 20 miles of hiking and relentless elevation gains with little to no flat for relief. However, it's a well-marked trail, and you can take advantage of luggage transfer services that can be found in towns and villages that allow you to hike with just a daypack.

You'll experience the best weather from June through September. June might still see some snow on the passes. But with the majority of the 200,000 annual visitors hitting the trail in the peak months of July and August and nights dipping to chilly temperatures in September, a little bit of snow at altitude might be preferable. Book accommodation early if you choose peak-season months, with options ranging from affordable hostel dormitories to high-end luxury hotels.