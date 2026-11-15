Between Seattle And Olympic National Park Is A Washington City With Fresh Seafood, Trails, And Local Shops
The drive from Seattle to Olympic National Park passes by destinations that are arguably worth a detour. Shelton, Washington, a city sandwiched between the Emerald City and this mossy national park paradise, is a prime example. Nestled on Oakland Bay, Shelton developed into a major logging town in the early 20th century and even today, the city is surrounded by evergreen trees. Naturally, Shelton is packed with trails, providing a front-row seat to this scenery. If you prefer a laid-back experience, sans hiking, you can explore historic downtown Shelton and its local shops. And given that this is a coastal town, visitors will also want to set their sights on the city's seafood establishments for fresh Pacific Northwest fare.
However, if you're up for an outdoor adventure, you can take in the fresh Washington air on the Huff 'N' Puff Trail, located next to Shelton High School. According to the Shelton-Mason County Journal, it consists of a 1.8 mile network of forest loops. On AllTrails, a user described it as "Mostly flat, clean, and well covered with wood chips." This site doubles as a disc golf course, so be sure to watch out for players on your hike. This is an easy option near downtown and there is a parking lot at the trailhead.
Although it's technically in Shelton, the Bayshore Preserve is about 10 minutes outside of the city. Visitors might find that it's worth making the short drive to this site, which was, for decades, a golf course. Spanning 78 acres, it offers woodland treks and wildlife sightings (including deer) along Johns Creek and Oakland Bay. The Main Loop Trail features Douglas-fir groves and connects to the Johns Creek Trail, where in the fall, you can witness the chum salmon run.
A taste of the Pacific Northwest in Shelton, Washington
If you're keen on experiencing Washington's natural beauty, High Steel Bridge deserves a mention. You can walk across this Shelton landmark, which dates back to 1929, for a bird's eye view of the roaring Skokomish River. While not in Shelton, Twanoh State Park, a tucked away gem for fishing, boating, and swimming, is also only a 30 minute drive away.
But whether you're enjoying a trek in or near the city, you can grab a post-hike meal at Shelton's seafood eateries. Craving fresh oysters? Taylor Shellfish Farms is a roadside market selling a variety of mollusks raised across Washington. Come prepared to shuck the oysters yourself, and if you're interested in adding a warm dish on the side, several reviewers on Google report that Taylor Shellfish Farms serves geoduck chowder. Taylor Shellfish Farms features outdoor picnic tables and is ideal if you're looking to have a quick bite or snack.
Squaxin Island Seafood Bar presents a polished dining atmosphere with counter seating. Menu items include crab bisque and sautéed shrimp, with past reviewers writing that the food is often prepared in front of you by attentive staff. Located at Little Creek Casino Resort, Squaxin Island Seafood Bar is ranked as the best restaurant in Shelton on Tripadvisor and plus, you could always hit the slot machines after you've finished your meal. If you're out and about in downtown Shelton, you can grab a bite at The Tackle Box on Railroad Avenue. This aquatic-themed food truck serves fried seafood delights like po' boys and fish and chips. For updates and current info, head to The Tackle Box's Facebook page.
Small businesses in downtown Shelton, Washington
A trip to downtown Shelton is a great way to get the most out of your visit to this Washington city. Located around Railroad Avenue, this walkable area has architecture dating from the late 19th century to the mid 20th century. There are cafes, a movie theater, and local independent shops and specialty stores. Handcrafted goods made by artisans (such as coastal-inspired art, candles, and crocheted accessories), are available at ISH PNW, also known as "In Shelton Home."
Shelton Candy Shoppe has a bubbly pink and teal aesthetic that complements its offerings, which include novelty and nostalgic treats (pop rocks anyone?). Plus, it has a fridge stocked with pints of Olympic Mountain Ice Cream, a family-owned brand with an assortment of seasonal flavors, including strawberry rhubarb pie. Downtown Shelton is also home to a few vintage stores, like Some R 4 U Antiques & Collectibles. From intricate glassware to old tech, a reviewer on Google wrote that it has "So many curiosities and beautiful odds and ends." If you're into wellness and self-care rituals, the Apothecary of Shelton is another downtown business to check out. It offers medicinal herbs, supplements, and other natural products in a cozy bungalow.
Shelton is a 30 minute drive away from Olympia, Washington's vibrant capital city full of art and culture, while Port Angeles, the ideal gateway to Olympic National Park, is two hours away. Downtown lodging is available at Shelton Inn, which has a retro-style vibe, complete with in-room record players and an onsite diner. However, it does have mixed reviews on Google with some guests writing that the service falls short. If you're road tripping, Little Creek Casino Resort is off Highway 101 and not only has a hotel but an RV campsite. That said, you might want to consider visiting Shelton during the holidays. Dubbed "Christmastown, USA," the city is known to go all out with its celebrations.