Between Seattle And Olympic National Park Is A Washington City With Fresh Seafood, Trails, And Local Shops

The drive from Seattle to Olympic National Park passes by destinations that are arguably worth a detour. Shelton, Washington, a city sandwiched between the Emerald City and this mossy national park paradise, is a prime example. Nestled on Oakland Bay, Shelton developed into a major logging town in the early 20th century and even today, the city is surrounded by evergreen trees. Naturally, Shelton is packed with trails, providing a front-row seat to this scenery. If you prefer a laid-back experience, sans hiking, you can explore historic downtown Shelton and its local shops. And given that this is a coastal town, visitors will also want to set their sights on the city's seafood establishments for fresh Pacific Northwest fare.

However, if you're up for an outdoor adventure, you can take in the fresh Washington air on the Huff 'N' Puff Trail, located next to Shelton High School. According to the Shelton-Mason County Journal, it consists of a 1.8 mile network of forest loops. On AllTrails, a user described it as "Mostly flat, clean, and well covered with wood chips." This site doubles as a disc golf course, so be sure to watch out for players on your hike. This is an easy option near downtown and there is a parking lot at the trailhead.

Although it's technically in Shelton, the Bayshore Preserve is about 10 minutes outside of the city. Visitors might find that it's worth making the short drive to this site, which was, for decades, a golf course. Spanning 78 acres, it offers woodland treks and wildlife sightings (including deer) along Johns Creek and Oakland Bay. The Main Loop Trail features Douglas-fir groves and connects to the Johns Creek Trail, where in the fall, you can witness the chum salmon run.