Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwestern Gem With Lake Superior Access, Mountain Trails, And Charming Locales
Tucked up along the shores of Lake Superior — the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area — is a little Minnesota county that boasts an utterly absurd number of things to do, see, and experience. For those seeking an active, scenic place for retirement, Cook County, Minnesota, is a home run; with cascading runoff waterfalls in the spring, comfortable temperatures in the summer, fiery foliage in the fall, and otherworldly wintertime landscapes, it's ideal for outdoorsy folks to visit or to finally hang their hats for good.
Cook County is home to 5,522 people according to 2025 Census estimates, 35.3% of whom are aged 65 and older. Many are drawn to this fairly remote corner of the U.S. by its reputation for being especially photogenic; they then stay for the perks of lakeside life in communities that are tight-knit and arts-oriented. Getting here is simple: fly into Duluth International Airport and continue to Cook County by road. Meandering is also easy, with public transportation provided throughout the county thanks to Arrowhead Transit, and more than 2,000 miles of potential biking routes to explore as well.
Betwixt Minnesota's access to Lake Superior, the wondrous majesty of the outdoors, and little locales that make it intensely unique, this lesser-known U.S. county is a must-do for retirees and travelers alike. After all, Lake Superior is known as one of the cleanest lakes in America. What better way to experience it than from the perfect jumping-off point: Cook County?
Charming, unique locales
There are a handful of townships in Cook County, even though there's just one incorporated city: Grand Marais. Grand Marais is an artsy haven on Lake Superior's coast. Everywhere you turn, you'll find murals and uniquely painted buildings. Be sure to also visit Cook County's other communities and decide which one's perfect for you; these include Grand Portage, Schroeder, Lutsen, and Tofte.
Lutsen is home to the Midwest's largest ski resort, Lutsen Mountains, which features an impressive 95 runs between four peaks. The fun doesn't end when the snow melts, either: in the spring and summer, gondola rides and an alpine slide are major draws. Grand Portage is another underrated Minnesota town that gets to brag about being the site of the tallest waterfall in Minnesota (120 feet), found at Grand Portage State Park.
Once you've had your fill of the outdoors, check out downtown Grand Portage, which celebrates its ancient Ojibwe heritage with a Heritage Center and National Monument. Tofte is a tiny harbor community with deep Scandinavian roots, offering festivals and access to outdoor activities throughout Cook County. Finally, Schroeder serves as a gateway to some truly great trails, including the nicely paved Gitchi-Gami State Trail. Each town has its charm, points of interest, and top-notch outdoor attractions that beckon retirees and adventurers from all over the country to experience their lakeside delights.
Mountain trails and enviable access to Lake Superior
With rocky cliff faces adorning miles of shoreline and some notable hills counted 'round here as mountains, Cook County is impressive. Those hoping to explore the region's majesty firsthand will find that there are mountain trails weaving throughout Cook County and its verdant forests. Many of these trails offer access to the lake, and some offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Enjoy almost 400 miles of scenic hiking trails. For retirees looking for a shorter hike compared to the more difficult ones in the area, the Honeymoon Bluff Trail is commonly reviewed as "easy" by hikers on AllTrails; it's just a half-mile long. For those who seek something more rigorous, the Eagle Mountain Trail is a 7-mile round-trip out-and-back hike to the highest point in Minnesota, summiting at 2,301 feet above sea level. There are scenic views from overlooks along the trail. Other popular hikes in Cook County, Minnesota, include Oberg Mountain Trail and Pincushion Mountain Trail. Always remember to do your research and choose based on your abilities.
If access to Lake Superior interests you, you're in luck: in Grand Marais, there's the Grand Marais Harbor, the Municipal Campground and Marina, and other options for an idyllic, retired lifestyle of lakeside fun. Make sure to also check out the photogenic Taconite Harbor in Schroeder; finally, you'll also find the Tofte Access Point at Tofte Park. As always, this list is not exhaustive — be sure to explore and find your favorite spots to enjoy the water, even if they're not mentioned here. Being retired, you'll have plenty of time for adventure — enjoy it! If you prefer to drive to your scenic destinations rather than hike or walk, check out State Highway 61, an all-American adventure on Lake Superior's impressive shores.