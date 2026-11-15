Forget Florida, Retire To This Midwestern Gem With Lake Superior Access, Mountain Trails, And Charming Locales

Tucked up along the shores of Lake Superior — the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area — is a little Minnesota county that boasts an utterly absurd number of things to do, see, and experience. For those seeking an active, scenic place for retirement, Cook County, Minnesota, is a home run; with cascading runoff waterfalls in the spring, comfortable temperatures in the summer, fiery foliage in the fall, and otherworldly wintertime landscapes, it's ideal for outdoorsy folks to visit or to finally hang their hats for good.

Cook County is home to 5,522 people according to 2025 Census estimates, 35.3% of whom are aged 65 and older. Many are drawn to this fairly remote corner of the U.S. by its reputation for being especially photogenic; they then stay for the perks of lakeside life in communities that are tight-knit and arts-oriented. Getting here is simple: fly into Duluth International Airport and continue to Cook County by road. Meandering is also easy, with public transportation provided throughout the county thanks to Arrowhead Transit, and more than 2,000 miles of potential biking routes to explore as well.

Betwixt Minnesota's access to Lake Superior, the wondrous majesty of the outdoors, and little locales that make it intensely unique, this lesser-known U.S. county is a must-do for retirees and travelers alike. After all, Lake Superior is known as one of the cleanest lakes in America. What better way to experience it than from the perfect jumping-off point: Cook County?