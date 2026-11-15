Kansas City Millennials Are Moving To This Underrated Midwestern Gem An Hour Away With Highly Affordable Living
Kansas City, Missouri, is a metropolitan destination and sports mecca with a significant Millennial population (individuals born between 1981 and 1996). Still, this isn't enough to keep some locals in this demographic from staying in "the City of Fountains," according to U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report. Listed by generation, the company's research found that Kansas City Millennials are moving an hour away to Topeka, Kansas. U-Haul reached this conclusion by examining where its clients relocated to (from metro areas with a population of a minimum of 1 million people) between July 2025 and June 2026.
Located in Shawnee County, Topeka has a population of 125,475 (via the Census Reporter), and is the capital of Kansas. This Midwestern gem, which played a major role in the Civil Rights Movement, is revered for its affordability. It's this quality that might be the reason why Millennials (and per U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report, Gen Xers), are leaving Kansas City. Salary.com reports that it's 7.8% cheaper to live in Topeka than in Kansas City. And according to the Economic Research Institute (ERI), the cost of living in the Golden City (Topeka's moniker), is 18% below the national average.
For many Millennials, a move from Kansas City to Topeka may equate to homeownership. As of this writing, Zillow states that the average home value in Topeka is $195,299, compared to $250,185 in Kansas City. Plus since 2019, Choose Topeka, a relocation program, has provided funds to qualifying individuals who have moved, purchased a home, and work in Shawnee County. As Bob Ross, President of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, put it (via CBS News), "This is a city where the American Dream is still possible."
Budget-friendly adventures for Millennials in Topeka, Kansas
Topeka is not just the Midwest capital city that is one of the best places to retire in America. In 2025, a study by CommercialCafe named the Golden City one of the top 10 best U.S. metros for Millennials with fewer than 500,000 residents. The real estate website, which states that 19.3% of Topeka's population are Millennials, ranked it at number nine and partly attributes this to the city's affordability. However, the affordability of Topeka extends past housing costs. Millennials who have moved from Kansas City to Topeka will discover that there's plenty of budget-friendly attractions and recreational opportunities around the city. In the same vein, it should be pointed out that it's not uncommon for Topeka's unemployment rate to be under 5%, an added perk for working Millennials.
Ownerly previously named Topeka one of the best cities in the country for remote workers, citing not only its affordability but its outdoor spaces. For nature-lovers, Kaw River State Park offers easy access to outdoor adventures. This 76-acre site with trails and river fun is Kansas' only-free-to-visit and urban state park. However, be aware that like Kansas City, Topeka experiences harsh storms and tornadoes.
The city is also family-friendly. Topeka is home to the Kansas Children's Discovery Center, featuring science activities, an outdoor bike path, and more. While the price of admission is kept at a low cost, the Kansas Children's Discovery Center provides monthly community free nights as well. What's more, it's located at Gage Park, which has other inexpensive offerings for kiddos (such as mini train rides). The Kansas State Capitol, with its free-to-visit golden dome with panoramic city overlooks, can also provide a wallet-friendly outing. The State Capitol building is located in downtown Topeka, which is also full of bars and boutique hotels.