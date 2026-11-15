Kansas City Millennials Are Moving To This Underrated Midwestern Gem An Hour Away With Highly Affordable Living

Kansas City, Missouri, is a metropolitan destination and sports mecca with a significant Millennial population (individuals born between 1981 and 1996). Still, this isn't enough to keep some locals in this demographic from staying in "the City of Fountains," according to U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report. Listed by generation, the company's research found that Kansas City Millennials are moving an hour away to Topeka, Kansas. U-Haul reached this conclusion by examining where its clients relocated to (from metro areas with a population of a minimum of 1 million people) between July 2025 and June 2026.

Located in Shawnee County, Topeka has a population of 125,475 (via the Census Reporter), and is the capital of Kansas. This Midwestern gem, which played a major role in the Civil Rights Movement, is revered for its affordability. It's this quality that might be the reason why Millennials (and per U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report, Gen Xers), are leaving Kansas City. Salary.com reports that it's 7.8% cheaper to live in Topeka than in Kansas City. And according to the Economic Research Institute (ERI), the cost of living in the Golden City (Topeka's moniker), is 18% below the national average.

For many Millennials, a move from Kansas City to Topeka may equate to homeownership. As of this writing, Zillow states that the average home value in Topeka is $195,299, compared to $250,185 in Kansas City. Plus since 2019, Choose Topeka, a relocation program, has provided funds to qualifying individuals who have moved, purchased a home, and work in Shawnee County. As Bob Ross, President of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, put it (via CBS News), "This is a city where the American Dream is still possible."