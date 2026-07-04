Kansas' Only Free-To-Visit And Urban State Park Is A Scenic Topeka Gem With Trails And River Fun
Outdoor enthusiasts love chasing faraway state parks, only to realize they've been ignoring the hidden gems right in their own backyard. Let's take Kansas as an example — Kaw River State Park is a scenic destination for hikers and bikers interested in traversing riverside trails right within Topeka. Despite only covering 76 acres, it's all the space you need to wander the hickory and oak woodlands that cover most of the land. The state park is located on the Kansas River, allowing you to engage in a variety of waterfront recreation.
Unlike other state parks in Kansas, Kaw River is the only one that's free to visit. On top of that, it's also Kansas' only designated urban park. Its multi-use trails are open to hikers, mountain bikers, and those who simply wish to go on leisurely strolls. As you meander the paths, you'll come across a wide range of species that inhabit the area. Whether you say hello to deer or look into your binoculars to view eagles by the river, you'll be sharing the space with the resident creatures. Don't limit yourself to trail fun — with access to the Kansas River, you can also go on paddling excursions.
One Tripadvisor reviewer shares their impression of Kaw River State Park, saying, "This place is awesome. You can explore the trails for hours, feel safe while doing it, and do other activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding." All you have to do is drive 10 minutes from Downtown Topeka to savor its offerings. You can also go by bus, which takes around 30 minutes. Day-tripping from Kansas City, Missouri, is doable, too, since it's just one hour away.
Follow the trails at Kaw River State Park
The urban Kaw River State Park offers several trails for fun adventures. For a quick walk or a bike ride, start with the Kaw River State Park Loop. This trail stretches for 1.4 miles — and although it's rated easy on AllTrails, it has an elevation gain of 154 feet. You'll wander among the forest and grassy fields before spotting the Menninger Clock Tower. Squirrels and butterflies might join the hike.
Those who'd like to take it up a notch can take the Red Trail. Open to hikers and bikers, this loop offers a 3.6-mile trip through the lush woods. Expect a bit of a challenge, as the moderately rated path has a 360-foot elevation gain — hikers can complete it within two hours. Access the trail from the parking lot at Cedar Crest Mansion and enjoy pedaling along the track. You won't have an issue avoiding heat stroke while engaging in this outdoor activity since there's plenty of shade along the way. Don't forget to stop every now and then to see some of the wild mushrooms dotting the terrain.
For a longer journey, combine the Cedar Crest Yellow with the Red Trail. Also referred to as Governor's Mansion or MacLennan trails, this route extends for 5 miles. The loop has river views. verdant forests, and open fields. Although rated moderate, a hiker on AllTrails mentions that it's easy to stray off course. Moreover, you should have enough water with you, as there are zero water sources ahead. All mentioned trails are dog-friendly, provided they're on leash. Topeka is one of the best places to retire, boasting luxury homes and a low cost of living, and reflecting that statement, you can hit the trails at Kaw River State Park for free.
Take advantage of riverfront activities
The Midwest is home to several rivers that are perfect for a thrilling day of tubing, and the Kansas River offers plenty of recreational opportunities. On the northern side of the park, you can step straight from your parked vehicle onto the water, thanks to a ramp that provides direct access to the river. Spend the afternoon paddling down the river in your canoe, or opt for a speedier trip by taking your kayak out on the water. The Kansas River is open to other types of boats, too, as long as they stay on the smaller side. While the state park is open year-round for paddling, always check water conditions before you set out.
If you brought your fishing rods along, you can easily go fishing. The river is teeming with flathead catfish, best caught with live bait. Nevertheless, make sure to stay safe from water toxins by skipping bottom-feeders and limiting your overall catch consumption. Another riverside activity is birdwatching, especially during the colder months — bring your binoculars to observe waterfowl and eagles. Fun fact: Kaw River State Park was host to a swallow-tailed kite sighting in 2018, per the Topeka Capital-Journal, which is an uncommon occurrence in Kansas.
The Kaw River is off-limits to hunters, and camping isn't allowed either. The urban park is strictly for day use only. However, thanks to its location, you can escape the city and get your nature fix without a long commute. Add in the zero-cost entry, and this park becomes a nice budget-friendly destination to visit. With your daily dose of the great outdoors secured, head back to Topeka for city vibes. In fact, you can admire its best view atop the free Kansas State Capitol building.