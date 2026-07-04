Kansas' Only Free-To-Visit And Urban State Park Is A Scenic Topeka Gem With Trails And River Fun

Outdoor enthusiasts love chasing faraway state parks, only to realize they've been ignoring the hidden gems right in their own backyard. Let's take Kansas as an example — Kaw River State Park is a scenic destination for hikers and bikers interested in traversing riverside trails right within Topeka. Despite only covering 76 acres, it's all the space you need to wander the hickory and oak woodlands that cover most of the land. The state park is located on the Kansas River, allowing you to engage in a variety of waterfront recreation.

Unlike other state parks in Kansas, Kaw River is the only one that's free to visit. On top of that, it's also Kansas' only designated urban park. Its multi-use trails are open to hikers, mountain bikers, and those who simply wish to go on leisurely strolls. As you meander the paths, you'll come across a wide range of species that inhabit the area. Whether you say hello to deer or look into your binoculars to view eagles by the river, you'll be sharing the space with the resident creatures. Don't limit yourself to trail fun — with access to the Kansas River, you can also go on paddling excursions.

One Tripadvisor reviewer shares their impression of Kaw River State Park, saying, "This place is awesome. You can explore the trails for hours, feel safe while doing it, and do other activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding." All you have to do is drive 10 minutes from Downtown Topeka to savor its offerings. You can also go by bus, which takes around 30 minutes. Day-tripping from Kansas City, Missouri, is doable, too, since it's just one hour away.