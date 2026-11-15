Forget Bear Lake, Visit The Western Region's Lesser-Known, High-Elevation Escape With Fishing And Clear Waters

Hike the easy 1.4-mile out-and-back trail at Rocky Mountain National Park, and you could find yourself standing at the edge of Bear Lake gazing at its sparkling alpine waters. Sure, this popular, high-elevation escape is worth seeing, but more than likely you'll be sharing the scenery with many other parkgoers. For a more peaceful retreat, head to Lizard Lake between Marble and the old mining town of Crystal, Colorado. Nestled quietly inside White River National Forest, this 5-acre backcountry lake is the kind of place where you can cast a line, hike secluded trails, and soak up the simple joys of being outdoors — without competing for parking or applying for seasonal online permits.

Lizard Lake is a true hidden gem, and those are getting harder to find these days, especially as record numbers of travelers head west in search of outdoor escapes. So, what's the secret? It's not easy to get here. The secluded lake is tucked away on Crystal City Road #314, a rough, narrow road, requiring a 4-wheel-drive vehicle to handle its winding terrain. Alternatively, those without a 4-wheel-drive vehicle can hike up the road instead while taking in views of Sheep, Whitehouse, and Hat Mountains along the way. Once there, you might find a mix of locals, anglers, and photographers aiming to capture the surrounding alpine scenery, aspen forests, open meadows, and the remnants of the nearby ghost town of Crystal.

Sitting at roughly 8,700 feet high in the Rocky Mountains, Lizard Lake's clear, tranquil waters create a lovely setting. At first glance, it looks small, but don't let its compact appearance fool you. Some believe that it's one of the state's deepest lakes. Although that claim has never been verified, it's known for the steep drop-offs just steps from the shore. This is likely linked to its volcanic origins, adding another layer of character to this incredible high-elevation hideaway.