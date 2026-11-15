Between Santa Barbara And Carmel-By-The-Sea Is A Highly Praised West Coast Beach With A Scenic Fishing Pier
California's famous Highway 1 route might just be the most well-known road trip on the West Coast. Also called the Pacific Coast Highway, this 650-mile-plus drive winds its way through a myriad of delightful destinations, from Newport Beach toward the south up to Monterey and beyond. While there's plenty to see along the way, if you only have time to explore the stretch of Highway 1 between Santa Barbara and Carmel-By-The-Sea, there is one spot you may want to prioritize visiting above others. That spot is the highly praised Cayucos State Beach, which has earned a 4.7-star rating on Google Maps from over 2,000 reviews to date.
Located in a town of the same name, this beach is a beloved gem often appreciated for its scenic, angler-friendly Cayucos Pier and overall relaxed vibe. These features are just part of Cayucos State Beach's charm, though. Adding to its appeal are historic local shops, great conditions for water sports, and a host of amenities that help make a day of sun, surf, and sand as peaceful as possible. With animals such as whales, seals, hermit crabs, and sea otters all being known to appear in the region, lucky sightseers may even catch a glimpse of exciting marine critters during their visit.
Discover the stunning Cayucos State Beach fishing pier
Cayucos Pier, which extends over 900 feet out from an entry point off the intersection of Cayucos Drive and Ocean Front Avenue, is an iconic part of its eponymous state beach. Since its construction in 1872, the pier has gone through several changes, renovations, and storms. Yet the spot remains a popular one for both locals and tourists to visit for sunset strolls, wildlife watching, and license-free fishing.
Still, when it comes to fishing, anglers should know that visitors can bring a maximum of just two fishing rods per person. This regulation doesn't seem to impact people's love for the pier, however. In fact, as one Cayucos Pier angler shared via a Google review, "Wish I could give more stars, it's a nice place for shark and ray fishing, plus when the surf perch are here it's just unbelievable."
You won't have to travel far for tackle: Good Clean Fun Surf & Sport is located within walking distance of the pier and has rods, bait, and other fishing gear, along with fishing kayak rentals. Cost-conscious travelers can always opt to bring their own equipment, such as this top-selling, portable, and affordable fishing rod. Either way, once you get down to the water, you can look forward to finding species such as surfperch, bass, mackerel, sardines, jacksmelt, and more. If you reel in a fish big enough, Good Clean Fun may even reward you for it.
Find fun beyond the pier at beautiful Cayucos State Beach
The pier isn't the only attraction to enjoy at Cayucos State Beach. Situated less than 8 miles north of the wildly charming seaside city of Morro Bay, Cayucos State Beach also treats visitors to views of Morro Rock in the distance. Meanwhile, closer to shore, you can set up your towel and umbrella in the sand and soak up the sun, or grab a picnic table and eat lunch while gazing out at the water. Tidepooling is another activity to partake in here, giving curious adventurers the chance to spot sea stars, urchins, and other critters. Looking for a little more action during your beach day? Don't worry, the sea here is inviting for everything from swimming (lifeguards are on the job during the summer) and surfing to stand-up paddleboarding and other water sports.
Nearby amenities such as outdoor showers and restrooms make the area convenient for a full day of coastal fun, but when you're ready for a break from the beach, head inland to explore Cayucos — one of the most underrated beach towns in California for a beautiful escape from crowds. Several well-rated local restaurants, bars, and cafes ensure you won't go hungry or thirsty. Nine public murals decorate the streets, providing free entertainment for art enthusiasts. The community is even home to the Cayucos Historical Museum, which visitors can check out for free on weekends.