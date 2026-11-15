Between Santa Barbara And Carmel-By-The-Sea Is A Highly Praised West Coast Beach With A Scenic Fishing Pier

Cayucos Pier, which extends over 900 feet out from an entry point off the intersection of Cayucos Drive and Ocean Front Avenue, is an iconic part of its eponymous state beach. Since its construction in 1872, the pier has gone through several changes, renovations, and storms. Yet the spot remains a popular one for both locals and tourists to visit for sunset strolls, wildlife watching, and license-free fishing.

Still, when it comes to fishing, anglers should know that visitors can bring a maximum of just two fishing rods per person. This regulation doesn't seem to impact people's love for the pier, however. In fact, as one Cayucos Pier angler shared via a Google review, "Wish I could give more stars, it's a nice place for shark and ray fishing, plus when the surf perch are here it's just unbelievable."

You won't have to travel far for tackle: Good Clean Fun Surf & Sport is located within walking distance of the pier and has rods, bait, and other fishing gear, along with fishing kayak rentals. Cost-conscious travelers can always opt to bring their own equipment, such as this top-selling, portable, and affordable fishing rod. Either way, once you get down to the water, you can look forward to finding species such as surfperch, bass, mackerel, sardines, jacksmelt, and more. If you reel in a fish big enough, Good Clean Fun may even reward you for it.