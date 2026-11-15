Nestled In Northern Iowa Is A Midwestern City With Craft Brews, Dutch Treats, And Zip Line Fun

Iowa is bigger than many people realize. It doesn't quite crack the upper half of the land-mass rankings of the 50 states, coming in at 26, but the list of states it's larger than features some surprises, including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia. Given its size, there's more to do in the Hawkeye State than you might expect, and not just in cities like Des Moines and Davenport, but spread out throughout the state, in smaller, out-of-the-way places — places like Sioux Center, in Iowa's northwestern corner.

Don't let the name fool you: Sioux Center might be named after the tribe that once inhabited this area, but the city you'll find today was settled by Dutch immigrants. You'll find signs of that Dutch lineage throughout the city and outlying areas, both in the names of its residents and also in its food, beer, and attractions. It's a long drive from Iowa's biggest cities — several hours apiece from Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and the Quad Cities – but it's only a little over an hour from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and its regional airport.

If you visit Sioux Center, make sure to stop by Late Harvest Brewery for some drinks. Head brewer Stephen Stiles oversees a beer menu that features a diverse range of popular brews while also tapping into the city's Dutch heritage. The Dutch are known for pale lagers and witbiers, so order up a Barn Dance lager or a Nit Wit witbier at Late Harvest and drink like the Dutch do. If you're not feeling those brews, don't worry; the lineup includes an imperial stout aged in a Buffalo Trace barrel, a West Coast-style double IPA, ciders, saisons, wine, cocktails, and even the Banana Ooh Nah Nah IPA, which Late Harvest describes as a drink that's "somewhere between brewery and smoothie shop." Proost!