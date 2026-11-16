Paris' Safe Suburb On The Seine Is A Lesser-Known Gem With River Walks, An Amusement Park, And Chic Vibes
People light up when they learn I lived in Paris for four years. The first question I'm inevitably asked? Where? Usually, before I can even answer, I'm met with a buoyant roll call of heavily-touristed shoutouts. Le Marais! Saint Germain! Somewhere in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower! Then, shaking my head no, it's my turn to light up sharing idyllic memories of living on lovely rue de Longchamp in the chic Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. Nestled on Paris' western edge between the majestic Arc de Triomphe and the effulgent Seine, Neuilly (pronounced Nu-Yee), as locals call it, is a lesser-known gem boasting islands that woo locals with gorgeous riverside walks. On its doorstep sits Jardin d'Acclimatation, an unmissable amusement park if you're traveling with kids.
Travelers might be unfamiliar with Neuilly, but this sophisticated suburb on the Seine is famously one of the most affluent enclaves in France. Neuilly's mayor for nearly 20 years was former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, while everyone from legendary French cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo to billionaire L'Oréal heiress and France's richest woman Liliane Bettencourt has called it home. With security cameras ubiquitously affixed to opulent buildings and sprawling hôtel particuliers, and a privileged locale outside of densely-packed Paris, Neuilly gets high marks for safety. Crime rates here are below the national average.
Boasting impeccably manicured streets brimming with boutiques, crème-colored Haussmann facades, and sumptuous cultural venues like Théâtre des Sablons, Neuilly delivers on chic. Residents enjoy swanky restaurants like Michelin-designated Yushin and elevated cafés like my personal favorite Breizh Café, where feasting on a gourmet crêpe while watching the world whirl by is a special kind of pleasure. Lush green spaces abound, with the sprawling Bois du Boulogne and picturesque Parc de la Folie Saint-James bolstering Neuilly's allure as a refuge for well-heeled families.
Spend an incredible day with the family at Jardin d'Acclimitation
Living in Neuilly, I was blessed to have the magnificent 2,155-acre Bois de Boulogne at the end of my street. This beloved park, canopied in oaks and cedars, is technically situated in Paris' 16th arrondissement. However, it hugs Neuilly's southern foot, giving residents premium access to its myriad lakes, gardens, walking paths, and wondrous attractions like Jardin d'Acclimitation, France's oldest and Paris' only amusement park. Nestled on the Bois' northern edge, Jardin d'Acclimitation is only a 6-minute walk from Neuilly's Les Sablons metro station. (Savvy visitors take note that Les Sablons is on Metro Line 1, which is heaving with prime attractions like the Louvre, Champs-Élysées, and Le Marais).
Nestled among 44 acres of greenery, Jardin d'Acclimitation's 45 fun attractions cater to little ones, big kids, and adults alike. Classics like the Ferris wheel, flying chairs, grand carrousel, and Le Petit Train, a mile-long locomotive journey through dreamy pines, suit the whole brood. While the attractions don't rival the thrilling rides at Parc Astérix, the Clock Tower with its 32-foot drop and the speeding Dragon's Challenge will have your heart pumping. Jardin d'Acclimitation boasts a 4.3-star Google rating out of a remarkable 21,000 reviews.
Puppet shows, a petting zoo, delightful garden restaurants, and much more round out the park. Spring and summer are perfect for enjoying rides with amazing weather, and the park hosts first-class cultural and holiday events year-round. Like the colorful Day of the Dead celebrations and the spectacular Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival that my family attended over the holidays in 2024. Jardin d'Acclimatation's events are on another level — this is Paris, after all — so reserve tickets in advance and plan for sizable crowds.
Stroll these idyllic, emerald islands with sweeping Seine views and Belle Epoque nostalgia
Paris' wildly charming Île Saint-Louis isn't the only island in the Seine worth exploring. The picturesque, houseboat-lined stretch of river on Neuilly's western edge is home to Île de la Jatte and Île de Puteaux, a pair of tranquil, leafy islands boasting idyllic river walks that Neuilly locals and I adore meandering.
Île de Puteaux is a natural and recreational haven that's an excellent place for a joyous river walk. The flat, scenic loop circling the 3-mile-long island boasts sweeping views of the Seine and glossy La Défense skyline. It also makes its way through lovely, verdant Parc Lebaudy, a designated "Ecological Green Space" boasting delightful discoveries like a buzzing apiary and a pristinely landscaped, fragrant rose garden bursting with nearly 1,400 blooms. Much of the island is dedicated to fitness, boasting tennis courts, a large skate park, sports stadiums, and the Palais des Sports, a vast swimming pool complex. You can also pop into the Naturoscope, a venue for environmental education with an aquarium and exhibits.
Île de la Jatte is steeped in Belle Époque romance. This leafy marvel inspired a trove of turn-of-the-century masterpieces by Georges Seurat, Henri Matisse, Claude Monet, and Alfred Sisley, whose "L'Île de la Grande Jatte, Neuilly-sur-Seine" hangs at the Musée d'Orsay across town. Visitors revel in stunning Seine views along the Impressionist Trail, a 2-mile walking path that rings the island and is dotted with reproductions of 10 Impressionist paintings that pay homage to its idyllic landscape. The pathway also skirts luxurious residences and riverside eateries like the ritzy seafood spot Le Petit Poucet. Seine views surround its waterside terraces, and panoramic sunsets from the rooftop bar are divine. After navigating Paris' ever-busy Charles De Gaulle Airport, you can reach Neuilly in about 30 minutes by car.