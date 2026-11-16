Paris' Safe Suburb On The Seine Is A Lesser-Known Gem With River Walks, An Amusement Park, And Chic Vibes

People light up when they learn I lived in Paris for four years. The first question I'm inevitably asked? Where? Usually, before I can even answer, I'm met with a buoyant roll call of heavily-touristed shoutouts. Le Marais! Saint Germain! Somewhere in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower! Then, shaking my head no, it's my turn to light up sharing idyllic memories of living on lovely rue de Longchamp in the chic Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine. Nestled on Paris' western edge between the majestic Arc de Triomphe and the effulgent Seine, Neuilly (pronounced Nu-Yee), as locals call it, is a lesser-known gem boasting islands that woo locals with gorgeous riverside walks. On its doorstep sits Jardin d'Acclimatation, an unmissable amusement park if you're traveling with kids.

Travelers might be unfamiliar with Neuilly, but this sophisticated suburb on the Seine is famously one of the most affluent enclaves in France. Neuilly's mayor for nearly 20 years was former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, while everyone from legendary French cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo to billionaire L'Oréal heiress and France's richest woman Liliane Bettencourt has called it home. With security cameras ubiquitously affixed to opulent buildings and sprawling hôtel particuliers, and a privileged locale outside of densely-packed Paris, Neuilly gets high marks for safety. Crime rates here are below the national average.

Boasting impeccably manicured streets brimming with boutiques, crème-colored Haussmann facades, and sumptuous cultural venues like Théâtre des Sablons, Neuilly delivers on chic. Residents enjoy swanky restaurants like Michelin-designated Yushin and elevated cafés like my personal favorite Breizh Café, where feasting on a gourmet crêpe while watching the world whirl by is a special kind of pleasure. Lush green spaces abound, with the sprawling Bois du Boulogne and picturesque Parc de la Folie Saint-James bolstering Neuilly's allure as a refuge for well-heeled families.