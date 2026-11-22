As desert adventures go, exploring the Grand Canyon tops many a bucket list, right alongside Utah's Mighty 5 national parks. But with these destinations' justifiable popularity come some notable downsides, including crowds and hard-to-get backcountry permits. Add to those inconveniences the vagaries of weather and climate, with scorching summers, wildfires and their aftermath, and seasonal flash floods, and planning a successful outing in these parks can become daunting.

Colorado isn't the first state that springs to mind when you think of splendid desert scenery, but the state's far western borderlands are home to the world's second-largest concentration of natural rock arches, after Utah's Arches National Park. Yet outside of Grand Junction, you'll find the remote, pristine rockscapes of Rattlesnake Canyon, home of the Rattlesnake Arches, one of the most spectacular desert locales you've never heard of. Like the Grand Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon lies along the Colorado River, just much farther upstream, hidden in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Rattlesnake Canyon's lack of fame (and subsequent lack of visitors) stems from its rugged remoteness. This is not a casual drive-up viewpoint suitable for sedans and strollers. The hike in is very long, unless you have a high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicle to access a trailhead closer to the arches. If you don't own a 4x4, you can hire an outfitter to take you on an off-roading tour, with a short hike to the arches. Alternatively, you can hike up Rattlesnake Canyon as part of a river rafting or kayaking excursion on this generally calm section of the Colorado River.