Colorado's 'Trail Through Time' Is An Underrated Gem In A Charming Town Just East Of The Utah Border
Some of the top-rated hikes in Colorado are in the alpine landscapes of Rocky Mountain National Park. There's Emerald Lake Trail, a beginner-friendly hike that leads to a glistening lake high above the tree line. Then there are the trails to Bear Lake and Nymph Lake — with their views of dramatic mountain scenery, they're considered among the world's most beautiful hikes. On the other side of the state, near the border of Utah, a lesser-known hike awaits in a completely different setting. Winding through McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area — a region characterized by red rock mesas, arches, and spires near the quaint town of Mack, Colorado — the so-called Trail Through Time takes visitors on a sun-baked adventure past otherworldly rock formations and dinosaur fossils.
The Trail Through Time takes only about 35 minutes to complete and has minimal elevation gain. The 1.5-mile hike loops through the desert, offering views of the surrounding Rabbit Valley and LaSal Mountain Range. Along the way, informative displays are set up to highlight dinosaur fossils. The trail runs alongside an active dinosaur quarry, and the hike offers unique insight and an up-close view of the area's paleontological sites. If you're a Jurassic Park fan, find out more about how to raft, hike, and see fossils at nearby Dinosaur National Monument, a hidden gem of the national park system, about two hours north by car.
Plan your hike on the Trail of Time
The Trail Through Time is easy and kid-friendly, and leashed dogs are permitted, but be aware that the sun can be intense, especially since there's no shade. It's best to attempt the hike outside of summer, avoiding the hottest part of the day if possible. If you go in spring, you'll have the added benefit of wildflowers blooming along the trail. Wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water. You'll find parking near the trailhead off Highway 70.
The small town of Mack, about 10 minutes away by car and framed by desert vistas, is a jumping-off point for exploring McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area and Colorado National Monument, sometimes referred to as Colorado's mini-Grand Canyon. The neighboring town of Fruita is larger and has several lodgings to choose from, including La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Fruita (from $135 per night in fall), near the banks of the Colorado River, and the independently run, budget-friendly Balanced Rock Inn (from $111 per night in fall). The inn is within easy walking distance of City Market, a grocery store ideal for picking up picnic supplies. There are several recommended Mexican eateries in town, including El Mescal Family Mexican Restaurant & Bar, and nearby Copper Club Brewing Company is perfect for a post-hike beer.
Salt Lake City International Airport is a four-hour drive from Mack, and Denver Airport is about 4.5 hours away. You'll need a car to navigate the region, and it's easy to rent one at either airport.