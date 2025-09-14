Colorado's 'Trail Through Time' Is An Underrated Gem In A Charming Town Just East Of The Utah Border

The Trail Through Time is easy and kid-friendly, and leashed dogs are permitted, but be aware that the sun can be intense, especially since there's no shade. It's best to attempt the hike outside of summer, avoiding the hottest part of the day if possible. If you go in spring, you'll have the added benefit of wildflowers blooming along the trail. Wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water. You'll find parking near the trailhead off Highway 70.

The small town of Mack, about 10 minutes away by car and framed by desert vistas, is a jumping-off point for exploring McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area and Colorado National Monument, sometimes referred to as Colorado's mini-Grand Canyon. The neighboring town of Fruita is larger and has several lodgings to choose from, including La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Fruita (from $135 per night in fall), near the banks of the Colorado River, and the independently run, budget-friendly Balanced Rock Inn (from $111 per night in fall). The inn is within easy walking distance of City Market, a grocery store ideal for picking up picnic supplies. There are several recommended Mexican eateries in town, including El Mescal Family Mexican Restaurant & Bar, and nearby Copper Club Brewing Company is perfect for a post-hike beer.

Salt Lake City International Airport is a four-hour drive from Mack, and Denver Airport is about 4.5 hours away. You'll need a car to navigate the region, and it's easy to rent one at either airport.