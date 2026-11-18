Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County Filled With Endless Outdoor Beauty, Lake Fun, And History
Not everyone is enticed by a Florida retirement among verdant golf courses and turquoise beaches. Some retirees prefer their greenery mountainous and rural, and would rather swap Gulf and Atlantic waters for sparkling lake fun. If your retirement dream looks more like the latter, consider Bedford County, an East Coast refuge of serene outdoor beauty rich in history. Southern Living Magazine (via WSLS 10 News) crowned the county one of Virginia's best places to live, while Niche named it one of the top 10 counties in Virginia to retire.
Nestled between Roanoke and Lynchburg in the Piedmont region, bucolic Bedford County treats residents to stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The county is an agricultural powerhouse, with nearly 40% of the landscape dedicated to farmland. Rolling apple orchards and wineries enhance its beauty, as do the recreational refuge of glittery Smith Mountain Lake and the majestic Peaks of Otter. Retired history buffs will love exploring the Bedford Historic District, filled with Victorian, Georgian Revival, and Greek Revival facades that harken back to the area's 19th-century heyday as a tobacco manufacturing hub. Many other structures, monuments, and museums dotting the county pay homage to rich American history.
About 26% of Bedford County's roughly 83,000 residents are 65 or older, indicating a sizable retiree population. Residents commenting on Niche praise its tranquil, small-town vibes and tight-knit community, although one noted, "It is a very family friendly area, though lacks diversity." Another thing to consider is that the expansive, rural layout makes having a car almost essential for getting around. Residents have access to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, with additional hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, both about 37 minutes away. Specialized geriatric care is also available in Roanoke, including at Carillion Clinic's Center for Healthy Aging.
Bedford County's communities are brimming with natural beauty and incredible history
Bedford County's communities are tight-knit, gorgeous, and historic. Forest, an unincorporated community of roughly 13,430 residents nestled among emerald woodlands in the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills, has earned praise from locals for its welcoming atmosphere. "So many people here are extremely kind and generous and treat you like family," shared a local on Niche. Forest is home to Poplar Forest, the restored plantation and private escape of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson, whose other acclaimed Virginia buildings are UNESCO-designated symbols of freedom and democracy. A National Historic Landmark, Jefferson's 19th-century retreat is an architectural masterpiece that offers a glimpse into his life and the lives of the enslaved people who lived and worked on the plantation.
Bedford, the county's eponymous seat and Virginia's gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains, is another great place to call home. Its 7,700 residents enjoy a town center dotted with art galleries, antique shops, and a vibrant live music scene. Bedford County is also a designated American World War II Heritage City, while the town of Bedford is home to the National D-Day Memorial. The community suffered the nation's highest known per capita loss on D-Day, with 20 soldiers killed, including 19 of the "Bedford Boys" from Company A, 116th Infantry Regiment. Much of Bedford's history, including its World War I, Black, Civil War, and Native American heritage, is preserved at the Bedford Museum and Genealogical Library.
To get involved and socialize with history-loving peers, volunteer as a docent at Poplar Forest. The position boasts several great perks, including regular docent get-togethers and field trips. There are also volunteer opportunities at Historic Avenel, a splendid red-brick home built in the Greek Revival and Federal architectural styles by William M. Burwell, the son of Thomas Jefferson's personal secretary. Community volunteers comprise The Avenel Foundation, which works to preserve the home and organize local events.
Cool off in Smith Mountain Lake and marvel at the breathtaking Peaks of Otter
Boasting stunning Blue Ridge Mountain views and 500 miles of shoreline, picturesque Smith Mountain Lake is an exceptional outdoor escape. Celebrated as the "Jewel of the Blue Ridge Mountains," the lake draws visitors for everything from canoeing and water skiing to sailing and fishing for catfish and bass. The freshwater expanse, one of Virginia's largest lakes, is bordered by three counties: Bedford, Franklin, and Pittsylvania. Bedford County's Smith Mountain Lake State Park sits on its northern shore. This wooded wonderland is graced with 13 scenic hiking trails, a 500-foot swimming beach with seasonal lifeguard services, and a phalanx of campsites and cabins.
Bedford County residents enjoy easy access to the striking outdoor beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The town of Bedford lies just 9 miles from the breathtaking Blue Ridge Parkway, a scenic route for a relaxed retirement road trip. Along the parkway, stop near milepost 86 to marvel at the incredible Peaks of Otter rising spectacularly above Bedford. The trio of soaring mountain peaks – Harkening Hill, Sharp Top, and Flat Top — fascinated Thomas Jefferson, who set out in 1815 to measure their heights, which range from 3,372 to 3,994 feet. Wildlife, wildflowers, and walking trails blanket these daring peaks, where archaeological evidence suggests Indigenous peoples were present as far back as 8,000 years ago.
Virginia experiences all four seasons, giving active and adventurous retirees lots of time to enjoy Bedford County's stunning landscapes throughout the year. Mild spring is perfect for exploring lush woodlands, Smith Mountain Lake beckons during hot and humid summers, and autumn brings a dazzling kaleidoscope of fall colors. Chilly winters can bring snow and ice, so plan on staying close to home for cozy holiday community events like the Bedford Christmas Parade and annual Festival of Trees.