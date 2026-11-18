Not everyone is enticed by a Florida retirement among verdant golf courses and turquoise beaches. Some retirees prefer their greenery mountainous and rural, and would rather swap Gulf and Atlantic waters for sparkling lake fun. If your retirement dream looks more like the latter, consider Bedford County, an East Coast refuge of serene outdoor beauty rich in history. Southern Living Magazine (via WSLS 10 News) crowned the county one of Virginia's best places to live, while Niche named it one of the top 10 counties in Virginia to retire.

Nestled between Roanoke and Lynchburg in the Piedmont region, bucolic Bedford County treats residents to stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The county is an agricultural powerhouse, with nearly 40% of the landscape dedicated to farmland. Rolling apple orchards and wineries enhance its beauty, as do the recreational refuge of glittery Smith Mountain Lake and the majestic Peaks of Otter. Retired history buffs will love exploring the Bedford Historic District, filled with Victorian, Georgian Revival, and Greek Revival facades that harken back to the area's 19th-century heyday as a tobacco manufacturing hub. Many other structures, monuments, and museums dotting the county pay homage to rich American history.

About 26% of Bedford County's roughly 83,000 residents are 65 or older, indicating a sizable retiree population. Residents commenting on Niche praise its tranquil, small-town vibes and tight-knit community, although one noted, "It is a very family friendly area, though lacks diversity." Another thing to consider is that the expansive, rural layout makes having a car almost essential for getting around. Residents have access to Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, with additional hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, both about 37 minutes away. Specialized geriatric care is also available in Roanoke, including at Carillion Clinic's Center for Healthy Aging.