Virginia's Gateway To The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Peaceful Valley Town With Lakes, Vineyards, And Views
A stay in Bedford, Virginia, is all about enjoying the outdoor fun and adventure waiting for you in and around this serene valley town. This gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains scored a hat trick: spectacular views, scenic lakes, and delightful vineyards. With lots to do while visiting Bedford; perhaps your first stop should be the Welcome Center. The staff can give you information and insider tips to help plan your stay. The historic district of Centertown, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is thriving with lots of restaurants, art galleries, and shopping opportunities. Bedford is the ultimate family-friendly fall getaway. If you visit in September, be sure and attend the annual festival, Centerfest.
Visitors can fly into one of two regional airports close to Bedford: Lynchburg (19 miles away) and Roanoke-Blacksburg (32 miles away). Two international airports are each around 140 miles away: Richmond, Virginia, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Tourists can rent a car and drive to Bedford. Once in town, there is no shortage of lodging choices. The town has hotels/motels, bed and breakfasts, resorts and lodges, short-term vacation rentals, cabins/cottages, and RV/tent campgrounds.
Virginia has lots of charming communities situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, like Radford and its scenic river just an hour and a half drive away. If you need to stretch your legs a bit after traveling, several hiking trails in the area offer stunning views. The Peaks of Otter hiking trails include Sharp Top Mountain and Trail (considered the most difficult), Elk Run Loop (moderately difficult), Harkening Hill Loop (check out Balance Rock on this trail), Abbott Lake Loop (considered easy and is ADA accessible), Johnson Farm Trails (easy and kid-friendly), Flat Top Mountain and Trail (challenging), and Fallingwater Cascades (visit the 100-foot waterfall).
Lakes
The heart of Liberty Lake Park in Bedford is, of course, Liberty Lake. This nearly 2-acre lake is the perfect place to relax, fish a little, and take in the stunning natural beauty of the area. The lake is stocked with trout monthly except July, August, and September. While fishing in Virginia waters always requires a fishing license, fishing Liberty Lake during the trout-stocking months requires a trout stamp as well. There is an accessible pier and parking, allowing more people the ability to fish for largemouth bass and various species of sunfish, specifically bluegill and, to a lesser extent, redbreast sunfish. The park has three walking trails, including one that is paved. The .4-mile Liberty Lake Park Loop takes visitors through the forest; it is considered an easy trail.
Visitors can take a short drive to the southern edge of Bedford and spend the day at Smith Mountain Lake, the state's second-largest freshwater lake. This scenic lake boasts around 500 miles of picture-perfect shoreline; visitors will love the natural beauty and spectacular sunsets. Whether you're seeking relaxation, adventure, or a bit of both, Smith Mountain Lake is the perfect destination. Boat and jet ski rentals are available, so guests can enjoy the water and participate in a variety of water sports, including waterskiing, swimming, tubing, and fishing. Not ready to be the captain of the boat? Enjoy a scenic ride (and dinner) on a paddlewheel boat. Those preferring a more relaxed day at the lake can sunbathe on the sandy beach. There are many other land-based activities in the area to enjoy if you want a break from the water.
Vineyards and a must-see attraction
Bedford is home to the Bottled in Bedford Craft Beverage Trail, which connects locally owned businesses that craft exceptional beverages. Fables and Feathers is a family-owned winery that offers a variety of red, white, and sweet wines, including Sweet Rose 2023 that tastes an awful lot like Jolly Ranchers. It often hosts Sip & Stitch nights, has live music, and hosts food trucks. Peaks of Otter Winery claims the title of being the first winery in Bedford County and being the state's first fruit winery. It makes 25 wine varieties (made mainly from its own fruit) and offers fruit samples in season. The winery is a destination unto itself, as it has RV camping, a vacation rental, and plenty of farm animals for guests to pet. Visitors have access to hiking trails and a pond perfect for fishing.
Since the 1930s, the family-owned Burnbrae Vineyards has been making outstanding examples of petit manseng, petit verdot, sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, and merlot from grapes sourced from its own vineyard. Join the family at their restored log cabin for a great afternoon of wine tasting. If wine isn't your cup of tea, the Beverage Trail also features cideries, breweries, and a meadery. More vineyards are 90 minutes away in Crozet, another charming Blue Ridge Mountain community.
Before you leave Bedford, be sure and visit the National D-Day Memorial. This amazing memorial offers both guided and self-paced tours, where visitors learn about the heroes and history of that day. Almost half of those who left Bedford and fought on D-Day never returned. The Bedford Boys Tribute Center protects the legacy of the "Bedford Boys," a group of 44 military members from Bedford, 20 of whom died at Omaha Beach.