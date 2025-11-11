Virginia's Gateway To The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Peaceful Valley Town With Lakes, Vineyards, And Views

A stay in Bedford, Virginia, is all about enjoying the outdoor fun and adventure waiting for you in and around this serene valley town. This gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains scored a hat trick: spectacular views, scenic lakes, and delightful vineyards. With lots to do while visiting Bedford; perhaps your first stop should be the Welcome Center. The staff can give you information and insider tips to help plan your stay. The historic district of Centertown, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is thriving with lots of restaurants, art galleries, and shopping opportunities. Bedford is the ultimate family-friendly fall getaway. If you visit in September, be sure and attend the annual festival, Centerfest.

Visitors can fly into one of two regional airports close to Bedford: Lynchburg (19 miles away) and Roanoke-Blacksburg (32 miles away). Two international airports are each around 140 miles away: Richmond, Virginia, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Tourists can rent a car and drive to Bedford. Once in town, there is no shortage of lodging choices. The town has hotels/motels, bed and breakfasts, resorts and lodges, short-term vacation rentals, cabins/cottages, and RV/tent campgrounds.

Virginia has lots of charming communities situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, like Radford and its scenic river just an hour and a half drive away. If you need to stretch your legs a bit after traveling, several hiking trails in the area offer stunning views. The Peaks of Otter hiking trails include Sharp Top Mountain and Trail (considered the most difficult), Elk Run Loop (moderately difficult), Harkening Hill Loop (check out Balance Rock on this trail), Abbott Lake Loop (considered easy and is ADA accessible), Johnson Farm Trails (easy and kid-friendly), Flat Top Mountain and Trail (challenging), and Fallingwater Cascades (visit the 100-foot waterfall).