The Most Breathtaking Parkway For A Relaxed Retirement Road Trip Is This Beloved East Coast Paradise

While a drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway takes about three days to complete, you'll definitely want to take your time to enjoy the scenery and stop along the way. Traveling from north to south, the route begins in Afton. If you're flying to Virginia, landing at Richmond International Airport will place you about 99 miles southeast of the starting point.

Although summer may be the most popular time for road-tripping, "America's Favorite Drive" is even livelier in the fall, when its autumn foliage is on full display. One of the most magical destinations for leaf peeping is Shenandoah National Park. From September through November, the trees comprising the sprawling natural oasis are colored in fiery reds, burnt oranges, yellow-golds, and soft browns that draw in crowds from near and far. For good reason, fall is one of the park's busiest seasons, but you can save time by buying your entrance pass online ahead of time.

Continuing on the route, take your time driving to Meadows of Dan. Situated about 170 miles south of Afton, the welcome sign to the small rural town sums up the vibe, saying, "A simpler place in time." Dotted with quaint shops, local wineries, cute cabins, and cozy eateries serving home-cooked meals, it's the perfect place to nestle after a long day on the road. Be sure to visit Mabry Mill; restored by the U.S. National Park Service in 1945, today, it's one of the most-photographed destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway, composed of a babbling creek, rustic Appalachian cabins, and an original grist and saw mill. If you visit between May and October, you can watch volunteers give live demonstrations of rural activities like molasses-making, blacksmithing, and basket-weaving. On Sundays during the summer, enjoy live folk music in the crisp mountain air before grabbing some homestyle grub at the Mabry Mill Restaurant.