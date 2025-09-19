The Most Breathtaking Parkway For A Relaxed Retirement Road Trip Is This Beloved East Coast Paradise
When raising children and building a career becomes a reflection in the rearview, retirement marks the beginning of a new road on life's journey. And what better way to start down that road than by embarking on an epic road trip? The U.S. is brimming with stunning and storied routes to choose from, with something to accommodate a variety of bucket lists across the map.
Crossing through the Midwest, Route 66 is a go-to choice for nostalgia seekers. On the West Coast, California's Highway One is a striking beach- and city-filled road trip for those longing to chase the sunshine in their sunset years. Meanwhile, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a leisurely drive on the East Coast, beloved for its unparalleled natural beauty and outdoor adventures.
Stretching 469 miles from Afton, Virginia, to Cherokee, North Carolina, the picturesque route is bookended by two of the country's treasured national parks: Shenandoah and the Great Smoky Mountains. Along the way is a wonderland of scenic overlooks with sweeping views, art-filled cities, quiet mountain towns, and a world of opportunities for golden-aged travelers seeking a relaxing journey along retirement's beautiful, winding road.
Embrace national park beauty and rural charm on the Blue Ridge Parkway
While a drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway takes about three days to complete, you'll definitely want to take your time to enjoy the scenery and stop along the way. Traveling from north to south, the route begins in Afton. If you're flying to Virginia, landing at Richmond International Airport will place you about 99 miles southeast of the starting point.
Although summer may be the most popular time for road-tripping, "America's Favorite Drive" is even livelier in the fall, when its autumn foliage is on full display. One of the most magical destinations for leaf peeping is Shenandoah National Park. From September through November, the trees comprising the sprawling natural oasis are colored in fiery reds, burnt oranges, yellow-golds, and soft browns that draw in crowds from near and far. For good reason, fall is one of the park's busiest seasons, but you can save time by buying your entrance pass online ahead of time.
Continuing on the route, take your time driving to Meadows of Dan. Situated about 170 miles south of Afton, the welcome sign to the small rural town sums up the vibe, saying, "A simpler place in time." Dotted with quaint shops, local wineries, cute cabins, and cozy eateries serving home-cooked meals, it's the perfect place to nestle after a long day on the road. Be sure to visit Mabry Mill; restored by the U.S. National Park Service in 1945, today, it's one of the most-photographed destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway, composed of a babbling creek, rustic Appalachian cabins, and an original grist and saw mill. If you visit between May and October, you can watch volunteers give live demonstrations of rural activities like molasses-making, blacksmithing, and basket-weaving. On Sundays during the summer, enjoy live folk music in the crisp mountain air before grabbing some homestyle grub at the Mabry Mill Restaurant.
Enjoy mountain music, grand estates, and (even more) natural beauty
Before crossing the border into North Carolina, be sure to stop at the Blue Ridge Music Center at milepost 213 in Galax. Paying homage to the folk, Americana, and bluegrass tunes that shape the musical landscape of Virginia, the performing arts center is open from mid-May through October, featuring a sprawling outdoor amphitheater, an indoor theater, a visitor center, and the Roots of American Music Museum. Set against a gorgeous backdrop of mountains and tree-lined hiking trails, the Music Center hosts ticketed outdoor concerts each Saturday during the summer, and free live music performances during the afternoons on the breezeway.
With strains of banjo music echoing behind you, continue your journey into North Carolina. Situated about 70 miles across the state border, Blowing Rock boasts the historic Flat Top Manor, a breathtaking home that was ahead of its time. Spend a couple of hours touring the Gilded Age mansion and wandering the picturesque Moses Cone Memorial Park that surrounds it before driving on to Asheville, where you can explore the spectacular Biltmore Estate, "America's Largest Home," which is ideal for enjoying Christmas magic (or any time of year). With a vibrant arts scene, museums, and restaurants serving traditional Appalachian cuisine, Asheville is a city that deserves a day or two of exploring. However, if you'd rather stick to quiet, scenic adventures, you can continue southwest in pursuit of more national park beauty at the end of the route.
The southern end of the journey culminates at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Named for the canopy of early morning fog that descends upon its ancient peaks, America's most-visited national park is full of postcard-perfect mountain ranges and renowned hiking trails, providing the perfect bookend to your unforgettable retirement road trip down the Blue Ridge Parkway.