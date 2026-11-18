It's not just the snowy, high peaks that give the Alps their postcard-worthy scenery. Flower-filled mountain meadows, glacial lakes, and waterfalls are as much a part of the Alps' natural beauty as the mountains, and one of the more impressive features among them lies on the French side of the mountain range. Near the village of Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval (known for its many waterfalls), Cascade du Rouget is among the region's celebrated natural landmarks. The newspaper Le Dauphiné notes that it's considered one of France's most beautiful waterfalls, and it's been protected by the DREAL Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as a natural site since the early 1900s. It holds the grand nickname of the "Queen of the Alps," with a cascade that tumbles down a sheer rock face in two successive drops. Visitors can admire it from the nearby viewing area or use it as a starting point for exploring the surrounding trails through forest and pastures.

Cascade du Rouget sits over 3,000 feet above sea level in the Massif du Giffre, on the mountainside above Sixt-Fer-à-Cheval, per Barnes Mont-Blanc. The falls themselves plunge more than 260 feet over two rocky ledges. The stream that builds into the waterfall is fed by water from underground springs and seasonal snowmelt.

Unlike some more remote waterfalls where you need to prepare for a major trek to reach, Cascade du Rouget is accessible by car most of the year (except winter months). If you'd rather arrive on foot, there's also a route that takes about an hour and 15 minutes. Then, you could continue on other trails to see a couple of other notable waterfalls or to a mountain hut among the alpine pastures.