Reaching retirement age brings a chance to rethink not just how to spend your days, but also where to spend them. That might mean looking for somewhere a little less hectic than huge cities or finding somewhere with a local culture that speaks to your retirement lifestyle. Baby boomers in Denver might be ready for a slightly more spacious city without giving up those Rocky Mountain views. Colorado Springs has an answer to that call, ranking as the top relocation destination for boomers leaving Denver in U-Haul's mid-2026 migration study. While it's less dense than Denver, Colorado Springs is hardly a sleepy mountain town. It has a lively arts scene, concert venues, museums, and dozens of craft breweries to keep boomers engaged and social, all within about a 1.5-hour drive of Denver.

U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report looked at one-way moving transactions beginning July 2025 through June 2026. It broke out the findings by generation, grouping baby boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964. Among U.S. metro areas with populations of at least 1 million, Colorado Springs had the highest net gain for boomers moving out of Denver, followed by Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado, and Tucson, Arizona. Fort Collins-Loveland is another Front Range destination, while Tucson gives Denver boomers a route further south without taking them entirely out of the Mountain West.

One draw of Colorado Springs, for boomers seeking an affordable outdoorsy city to retire to, is its access to outdoor activities. Its Garden of the Gods park provides miles of hiking trails among red rock, and nearby Pikes Peak serves up mountain day trips, for example. But, not to be overlooked, Colorado Springs gives newcomers plenty of cultural things to do, too.