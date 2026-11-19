Denver Boomers Are Moving To This Bustling City With Craft Brews And Vibrant Culture Just Over An Hour Away
Reaching retirement age brings a chance to rethink not just how to spend your days, but also where to spend them. That might mean looking for somewhere a little less hectic than huge cities or finding somewhere with a local culture that speaks to your retirement lifestyle. Baby boomers in Denver might be ready for a slightly more spacious city without giving up those Rocky Mountain views. Colorado Springs has an answer to that call, ranking as the top relocation destination for boomers leaving Denver in U-Haul's mid-2026 migration study. While it's less dense than Denver, Colorado Springs is hardly a sleepy mountain town. It has a lively arts scene, concert venues, museums, and dozens of craft breweries to keep boomers engaged and social, all within about a 1.5-hour drive of Denver.
U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report looked at one-way moving transactions beginning July 2025 through June 2026. It broke out the findings by generation, grouping baby boomers as those born between 1946 and 1964. Among U.S. metro areas with populations of at least 1 million, Colorado Springs had the highest net gain for boomers moving out of Denver, followed by Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado, and Tucson, Arizona. Fort Collins-Loveland is another Front Range destination, while Tucson gives Denver boomers a route further south without taking them entirely out of the Mountain West.
One draw of Colorado Springs, for boomers seeking an affordable outdoorsy city to retire to, is its access to outdoor activities. Its Garden of the Gods park provides miles of hiking trails among red rock, and nearby Pikes Peak serves up mountain day trips, for example. But, not to be overlooked, Colorado Springs gives newcomers plenty of cultural things to do, too.
Culture, beer, and community in Colorado Springs
Downtown Colorado Springs is an underrated destination for boomers who want museums to browse and interesting buildings to stroll among. The central downtown area has a high Walk Score of 89, making it easy to get between attractions without a car. You could visit the free-admission Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum in a former courthouse. Walk about 10 minutes from there to get to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and its interactive exhibits on sports history. Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center has rotating art exhibitions and theater performances, with discounted admission for visitors 65 and older.
Colorado Springs has a local craft beer scene with some history, going back to the early 1990s, per The Gazette (which dubbed the city a "craft beer oasis"). As of this writing, Colorado Brewery List names about 30 active breweries in the city, so there are many options for sampling local ales and finding a relaxed social space to connect with the community. Phantom Canyon is one for a historical stop, part of the city's brewing scene since 1993 and housed in the early 20th-century Cheyenne Building. Goat Patch Brewing Co., meanwhile, has earned a favorable local reputation for its creative beers, as it won gold for The Gazette's 2025 Best of the Springs best breweries readers' poll.
Colorado Springs has resources to help older adults stay active and connected, too. Just north of downtown, the Colorado Springs Senior Center provides adults 55 and older with exercise and art classes, bingo, and special outings. There are also financial-assistance scholarships for qualifying low-income adults, and people over 90 receive full scholarships for programs — one reason the city could be an option for those seeking affordable retirement spots surrounded by majestic mountains.