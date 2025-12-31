Affordable U.S. Retirement Spots Surrounded By Majestic Mountains To Stretch Your Social Security

While sunshine and beach vibes may be the most popular options for retirement locations, a growing trend among retirees is heading to the mountains to enjoy some of the world's most beautiful views and a tight-knit mountain community. And when it comes to towns surrounded by majestic mountains, the United States has no shortage of options from coast to coast. The benefits of these mountain towns include the variety of senior-friendly activities and the scenery that comes with them. However, with scenic locations often come large populations and a high price tag, meaning not every mountain town is a realistic option for retirees on a budget.

Our methodology focuses on what mountain towns are reasonably affordable while taking into account the average Social Security check is $1,976. While living solely on Social Security is extremely difficult in most places in the United States, that monthly check can be stretched a little further if you know where to settle (even if it doesn't 100% cover all your expenses, depending on the individual). These towns all have a lower cost of living than their state or overall national average, helping you to worry about your bank account less and enjoy your retirement more.