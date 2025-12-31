Affordable U.S. Retirement Spots Surrounded By Majestic Mountains To Stretch Your Social Security
While sunshine and beach vibes may be the most popular options for retirement locations, a growing trend among retirees is heading to the mountains to enjoy some of the world's most beautiful views and a tight-knit mountain community. And when it comes to towns surrounded by majestic mountains, the United States has no shortage of options from coast to coast. The benefits of these mountain towns include the variety of senior-friendly activities and the scenery that comes with them. However, with scenic locations often come large populations and a high price tag, meaning not every mountain town is a realistic option for retirees on a budget.
Our methodology focuses on what mountain towns are reasonably affordable while taking into account the average Social Security check is $1,976. While living solely on Social Security is extremely difficult in most places in the United States, that monthly check can be stretched a little further if you know where to settle (even if it doesn't 100% cover all your expenses, depending on the individual). These towns all have a lower cost of living than their state or overall national average, helping you to worry about your bank account less and enjoy your retirement more.
Joseph, Oregon
Joseph may be far removed from Oregon's coast, but this small town in Northeastern Oregon, near the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, has plenty of beauty and activities for your new retirement home. One of the first criteria when choosing where to retire is affordability, and Joseph has you covered. According to BestPlaces.net, Joseph's cost of living score is 96.4, which is 3.6% lower than the U.S. average and 15.7% lower than the state average, respectively. When moving to Joseph, you may be looking to purchase a new home, and thankfully Joseph's median home price is slightly cheaper than the state average, according to Zillow.
You can take a ride on North America's steepest vertical gondola ride on the Wallowa Lake Tramway, which overlooks Wallowa Lake, Wallowa Valley, and 3,700 feet up to Mt. Howard's summit. If testing your physical endurance around the mountains isn't your thing, take a walk downtown and admire the Joseph Art Walk, which is lined with sculptures celebrating the area's artistry. Keep your love of art going by making The Sheep Shed a regular stop and find hand painted yarns, unique art supplies, and jewelry by Native American artists. There are plenty of services afforded to the senior population in Joseph, like the Department of Human Resources Aging and People with Disabilities, which is throughout the state, and Wallowa Valley Senior Living, only 10 minutes away in Enterprise.
Anaconda, Montana
Located in Southwestern Montana, sits Anaconda, Montana's hidden gem on the Continental Divide that's a quiet but growing town of around 9,500 residents. This uniquely-named town is equal parts beautiful and affordable. You'll see the economic advantages as the median home price in Anaconda is just over $282,000, well below the state average of over $454,000. The cost of living is 23.4% cheaper than both the national and state average, making Anaconda an affordable and great investment for your retirement years.
Sitting at the foot of the Anaconda Range, this active and scenic town will be sure to keep you entertained no matter the season. Take advantage of both the geography and serenity of Anaconda by fishing some of the most peaceful waters you'll find. Whether it's the calmness of Echo Lake, Rock Creek's steady flowing water, or Flint Creek's breathtaking beauty, this area is an angler's dream for retirement. The area also has three different golf courses, varying in difficulty and cost, suitable for many different golfers. Old Works Golf Course is a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, while Fairmont Hot Springs or Anaconda Country Club are also excellent options. While plenty of retirees love to stay active with outdoor activities, just as many prefer the indoor comfort and slow pace of yoga to concentrate on their health. So take advantage of Anaconda Yoga and their specialized slow movement classes, ideal for any age or fitness level.
Buffalo, Wyoming
The small town of Buffalo, in Northern Wyoming, has around 4,500 residents and is a great choice for you to live out your Wild West cowboy retirement. It's important, no matter where you retire, to stretch your Social Security checks further, and Buffalo definitely helps with that. Buffalo's cost of living is 16% cheaper than the national average and 3% cheaper than the state average.
One relationship you'll appreciate in your new home is how color relates to the scenery around you. A perfect example is at the Wyoming in Color Art Gallery, which showcases photography, local poets' books, and glasswork from local artists. For those retirees with a passion for outdoor recreation who don't want to break the bank, you can spend endless time at Crazy Woman Canyon. The canyon is just outside of Buffalo, and if you can get over the odd name, you'll find unforgettable views of a limestone canyon, perfect for hiking, trout fishing, and many outstanding camping sites with serene views.
While art appreciation or outdoor recreation with amazing views is a great way to spend your day, sometimes you'll want to spend time with your new neighbors and friends in your age range. The Buffalo Senior Center is a great place to call home or visit friends and take art classes, play board games, or just enjoy a casual conversation. You can also utilize the Buffalo Area Transit System (BATS) to get you around town if driving isn't an option.
La Grande, Oregon
Located in Northeast Oregon is the artsy town of La Grande. Home to a population of around 26,000 people, La Grande is a great retirement spot. La Grande is a bustling college town, since it's home to Eastern Oregon University, and has the topography of a scenic mountain town. Naturally, a great benefit of this mountain town is the cost. You'll be able to stretch your Social Security checks further here because La Grande's cost of living is 15% lower than the U.S. average and 25.6% cheaper than the Oregon average. Looking to buy a home when you move here? You're in luck as the median home value is about $290,000 in La Grande, compared to about $490,000 statewide.
It can't be all about the budget when your looking at a place for retirement, though. La Grande is surrounded by the beautiful Blue Mountains, making it an ideal spot to get closer to nature. You can also enjoy nature while stopping by several historical landmarks around the area, like the Oregon Trail Marker on the south part of town, or the impressive August Stange House, aka Stange Manor, a historic residence featuring early 1900s craftsmanship that's featured on the La Grande Historic Homes Walking Tour. If you're looking to relax, just 8 miles southeast of La Grande is Hot Lake Springs, where you can take a mineral soak and enjoy the majestic scenery all around. Finally, if living on your own becomes too much during retirement, La Grande has great options for you, including Wildflower Lodge Senior Living that offers assisted living and memory care apartments.
Saranac Lake, New York
Saranac Lake is a small Adirondack mountain town in Upstate New York with a population of around 5,000 people. While most people think of New York as an expensive area, most of that reputation comes from New York City itself. While Upstate New York isn't especially cheap either, you can find affordable locations to spend your retirement. The median home price in Saranac Lake is about $318,000, which is around 40% cheaper than the New York average of around $502,000. Also, the cost of living in Saranac Lake is 22% lower than the national average and over 35.8% lower than the New York average, so you'll be able to utilize your Social Security check better.
Making Saranac Lake your retirement home, you'll appreciate the different environments your new home offers throughout the year. During the summer visitors will be more prevalent, as the many lakes from Flower and Kiwassa to Colby and Saranac fill with boating, paddlers, and fishermen of all kinds enjoying the beautiful area. During the winter you can try to polish your curling skills, since its a popular activity in the area, being so close to Lake Placid, a past home of the Winter Olympics. An underrated part of Saranac Lake is the area's accessibility. The Tri-Lake Center for Independent Living can help you with walkers, ramps, and more. Healthcare is also a strong pro of settling in Saranac Lake, since you can stay on top of your health at the Adirondack Medical Center.
Grand Junction, Colorado
Known as one of the most scenic small towns in America, Grand Junction is an unforgettable area that will make your retirement feel like a dream. Sitting in Western Colorado, Grand Junction is a city of about 67,000 people, so there is always plenty to do and experience during your retirement. Although Grand Junction is a larger city than most on our list, the cost of living is very reasonable, as Grand Junction's cost of living is 0.9% lower than the national average and 17.8% lower than the Colorado average.
Boasting over 1.5 million acres of public land around the city, Grand Junction offers countless outdoor activities to keep you entertained during your retirement. Visit the Colorado National Monument, or the "mini-Grand Canyon" as it's often referred to, to experience unforgettable views. Perhaps you prefer to stay inside city limits and enjoy the beauty, then you can stroll through the impressive downtown area, admiring the outdoor sculptures and murals on your way to countless boutique shops and delicious restaurants. Finally, there are many places to take in a fantastic show in Grand Junction, but the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra has been a staple of the arts community for over 50 years and delivers mesmerizing performances.
Wallace, Idaho
If you're looking for the perfect blend of small-town living in an awe-inspiring mountain town, Wallace may be the perfect place for your retirement. Home to a little over 1,100 residents, it seems a little paradoxical this town in Idaho is called "The Center of the Universe," but once you come to Wallace, you'll realize it's not only easy on the eyes, but also your Social Security checks. The cost of living in Wallace is 22.8% lower than the U.S. average and 26.8% lower than the state average, and the median home price is about $246,000 compared to over $462,000 for the rest of the state.
Surrounded by the Bitterroot Mountains and Silver Valley, seclusion will be your key to a happy retirement in this mountain town. Wallace embodies the quiet, nestled mountain town that's proud of its silver mining history, so making the Idaho Silver Shop a regular stop is a great way to appreciate your new home with local garnets and other impressive stones. If you want an activity with fewer heights, head over to the Mine Heritage Exhibition, a riverfront park and museum that tells about the history of the area. Looking for a place to meet your friends for a weekly breakfast? Stop by The Trailside Cafe for good company and a farm-fresh breakfast with a mountain view.
Butte, Montana
Butte is a consolidated mountain town with the county Silver Bow, in Southwestern Montana. Partly because of the consolidation, Butte is the fifth largest town in Montana, with a population around 35,000 people. However, just because its a larger town in Montana, that doesn't mean it doesn't provide an excellent value as a place to retire to on a budget, even if it's known as "The Richest Hill On Earth." The cost of living in Butte is about 20.4% lower than both the U.S. and state average, and the median home price if you're house shopping is about $275,000, which is almost $179,000 cheaper than the state average.
Because of the cheaper cost of living in Butte, it'll allow a larger portion of your Social Security checks to be spent on the entertainment around the area. You can take advantage of Butte's proximity to the Continental Divide by taking a trip to the top of East Ridge and admire the 90-foot statue called "Our Lady of the Rockies." Or, if you want to use retirement for hunting and fishing, there are blue-ribbon trout streams around Butte as well as short drives to valleys and mountains for big game hunting.
Pueblo, Colorado
If you take I-25 south of Denver, past Colorado Springs, you'll run into Pueblo, Colorado — a great option to enjoy your retirement that won't completely drain your Social Security checks. Although Colorado can be known as an expensive state to live, there are a few gems that are surprisingly affordable, and Pueblo is one of them. The cost of living in Pueblo is about 9.7% below the U.S. average and about 25.1% below the state average, while the median home price in Pueblo is just over $280,000, well below the state average of over $530,000.
While Pueblo is known for its natural beauty, it's also quite the artistic community. Stroll through the Creative Corridor, Pueblo's creative district, where you'll be overtaken by opportunities to appreciate artistic statues, festivals throughout the year, museums, and live music. Make sure to visit the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum and learn about part of the country's aviation history by admiring military and civilian aircraft, missiles, and more throughout the 85,000 square foot grounds. Finally, if you're going to make Pueblo your new retirement home, you'll need to know if you can handle the Pueblo chile, a world famous chile, ranging from 5,000 to 20,000 on the Scoville Heat Units, that has immense flavor and broad appeal.
Marion, North Carolina
If you head east out of Asheville, you'll find a small mountain of around 7,500 residents named Marion. Citing a cost of living about 11.2% lower than state average and 19.2% lower than the national average, Marion is a great option to enjoy retirement without breaking the bank. If you decide Marion is perfect for your new retirement home, you'll find the median home price of over $239,000, about $90,000 cheaper than the North Carolina average.
Marion has plenty of wilderness through the Blue Ridge Mountains to admire and whether that's by an easy hike or car ride. There are plenty of year-round festivals to keep your schedule filled, like the Bigfoot Festival every August or Mountain Glory Festival in the fall that draws arts and vendors from throughout the area. A big part of retirement in a new area is finding that community bond. At the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion, you'll be able to sign up for senior friendly classes, along with community activities all year long to help you celebrate with your new friends.
Bisbee, Arizona
One of the most popular retirement states in the country is Arizona. While many come to the state for its year-round warmth, Bisbee offers warmth and a mountain experience as well. Bisbee sits just north of the Mexico border, located in the Mule Mountains in Southeast Arizona. This vintage old mining town has plenty for you to explore while on a Social Security budget. The median home price in Bisbee is over $217,000, a whole $200,000 cheaper than the average home in the state. Your cost of living is reasonable too, as Bisbee's is 15.2% lower than the U.S. average and 20.3% lower than the rest of Arizona.
Your new retirement home will have you appreciating the Old West heritage of this part of the country as you visit the Copper Queen Mine, which was operating until 1975, or check out the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum, which has exhibits showcasing the unique history of the area. You'll also be able to take advantage of one of America's most underrated artsy downtowns with European charm, with plenty of shops murals, and artistic alleys that make this mountain town so memorable.
Tonopah, Nevada
Normally when you think of tourist towns, affordability isn't the first word that comes to mind if you're looking to live there. Tonopah, Nevada, however, is the exception in more ways than one. This small tourist town of a little over 1,900 residents is one of the best mountain towns on the list for getting your Social Security checks to go further. The median home price in Tonopah is only over $150,000, that's about $291,000 cheaper than the rest of Nevada. After you settle on a new home, you can look forward to your cost of living being 6.5% lower than the national average and 14.8% lower than the state.
Tonopah is definitely a great place to live if you catch yourself staring at the stars. After all, Tonopah has been dubbed the number one stargazing destination in America by USA Today (via the Town of Tonopah website). Head to the Clair Blackburn Memorial Stargazing Park off Highway 95 to get unforgettable views of the night sky and take advantage of one of America's best stargazing spots. When you've worked up an appetite, there are great restaurants from authentic Mexican at El Marquez Mexican Restaurant to your morning coffee at Beans and Brews Coffee Shop.
Methodology
To come up with an accurate representation of mountain towns that would be great options for retirement, we focused on affordability and senior-friendly activities that can be enjoyed. We looked at the cost of living via websites like BestPlaces.net and median home prices on Zillow to gauge whether a town is considered affordable, especially with a Social Security check of $1,976 as a large source of income.
We also researched travel and tourism websites for each local area to make sure the recreation and daily activities were appropriate and varied enough for many different types of retirees. Finally, we didn't want just one corner of the country represented with this list, so we made sure to include mountain towns from coast to coast, giving you the widest array of options possible.