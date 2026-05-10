Colorado's Affordable City To Retire Under 2 Hours From Denver Has Downtown Shops And Outdoor Fun

As the nation gets older, affordable retirement destinations are a hot topic in the United States. Standbys like Florida and Arizona are top draws for warmth and lifestyle options. But for retiring outdoor enthusiasts seeking closer connections to nature in a modestly priced community, the mountainous state of Colorado is on the rise. In 2025, GoBankingRates rated Colorado Springs in particular as one of America's cheapest cities to retire. The personal finance website analyzed the livability of 100 cities with populations of at least 150,000 where seniors make up at least 10% of the population. It also considered basic costs like housing, healthcare, groceries, transportation, and utilities.

With 14.7% of the population aged 65 and older and less than $1,800 needed for monthly expenses, Colorado Springs makes for an appealing place to live and visit for seniors. A trip here fits most budgets, with hiking and exploring the rugged landscapes, outings to museums, and quaint shops and businesses to browse. Colorado Springs' breadth of activities isn't a surprise, given its varied history, beginning with a railroad that led to its development as a healing mecca for ailments including tuberculosis. A gold strike led to further development in the 1890s. Today, it's known as "Olympic City USA" for its affiliated organizations and training ground, and as the home to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Located less than an hour and a half south of Denver International Airport, which even offers a quiet napping spot for weary travelers, Colorado Springs boasts a range of lodging options, many offering AARP discounts of at least 10%, including the Hyatt Place Downtown with a free breakfast and indoor pool.