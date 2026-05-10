Colorado's Affordable City To Retire Under 2 Hours From Denver Has Downtown Shops And Outdoor Fun
As the nation gets older, affordable retirement destinations are a hot topic in the United States. Standbys like Florida and Arizona are top draws for warmth and lifestyle options. But for retiring outdoor enthusiasts seeking closer connections to nature in a modestly priced community, the mountainous state of Colorado is on the rise. In 2025, GoBankingRates rated Colorado Springs in particular as one of America's cheapest cities to retire. The personal finance website analyzed the livability of 100 cities with populations of at least 150,000 where seniors make up at least 10% of the population. It also considered basic costs like housing, healthcare, groceries, transportation, and utilities.
With 14.7% of the population aged 65 and older and less than $1,800 needed for monthly expenses, Colorado Springs makes for an appealing place to live and visit for seniors. A trip here fits most budgets, with hiking and exploring the rugged landscapes, outings to museums, and quaint shops and businesses to browse. Colorado Springs' breadth of activities isn't a surprise, given its varied history, beginning with a railroad that led to its development as a healing mecca for ailments including tuberculosis. A gold strike led to further development in the 1890s. Today, it's known as "Olympic City USA" for its affiliated organizations and training ground, and as the home to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Located less than an hour and a half south of Denver International Airport, which even offers a quiet napping spot for weary travelers, Colorado Springs boasts a range of lodging options, many offering AARP discounts of at least 10%, including the Hyatt Place Downtown with a free breakfast and indoor pool.
Explore nature in Colorado Springs
The city's higher elevation at 6,035 feet provides optimal conditions for elite athletes but can lead to altitude sickness for seniors. Visitors should give themselves a day to acclimate, and even learn from the best with a visit to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center. The ADA-accessible tour lasts about an hour, costing $14 for those aged 60 and older.
After adjusting to the elevation, Colorado Springs' backyard beckons. Garden of the Gods is a free city park that rivals national parks, with more than 22 miles of trails to wander through the landscape's dramatic sandstone rock formations. The easy, 1.5-mile Perkins Central Garden Trail at the base of these geological wonders is wheelchair accessible. You can also try the narrow 1.2-mile Balanced Rock Trail for a moderate challenge. One Tripadvisor visitor comments that "It's only about 15 minutes from the freeway but [feels] like another planet." Be sure to stop in the visitor center — where wheelchairs are also available on a first-come basis – to check out exhibits on the park's history dating back millions of years.
Another free, scenic location is the North Cheyenne Cañon Park tucked into a 1,000-foot-deep ravine, where a picturesque hiking trail takes you to two waterfalls in less than a mile. Start your visit at the Starsmore Discovery Center, which Tripadvisor reviewers praise for its informative, hands-on exhibits; then, make the pretty drive to Helen Hunt Falls (named after a 19th-century activist). Park at the base and make the short walk along a moderately steep, staircase trail to a striking waterfall overlook. It may get icy in the winter, so spiked shoes are a good idea. From there, continue up the hillside until you reach Silver Cascade Falls. There are benches along the way for rest and wonder.
Pikes Peak, airplanes, and shopping keep Colorado Springs' visitors busy
One must-see destination for a longer outing is a visit to the Pikes Peak summit. You can cycle or hike to it, but at 14,115 feet, that can be an intense challenge. Many people opt to drive the winding road with stops for mini-hikes, photos, and the visitor center (where the high-altitude donuts are a must). General admission costs $18, but in the summer, a timed entry reservation is required and costs an additional $2 per car. You can also ride The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, available year-round and ideal for colder months, though fares start at $66.
With Colorado Springs' temperatures swinging from 19-degree lows to 87-degree highs, you may seek some indoor fun at the National Museum of World War II Aviation. A pre-paid senior ticket costs $15, a worthwhile investment into learning about aviation's explosive growth through a gallery of exhibits and artifacts, best experienced on a docent-led tour (for an extra $5). Your admission includes a peek into the Westpac restoration facility, responsible for restoring vintage aircraft like the P-47 Thunderbolt. One Tripadvisor reviewer gushes, "Wish I could give it more than 5 stars!"
Make time in your busy itinerary for leisurely shopping in the tree-lined Old Colorado City historic district, where many boutiques, galleries, and restaurants offer military and veteran discounts. Collectors should pop into Oddball Store Music and More for themed chess sets, games, and high-end sports memorabilia from yesteryear. Soy-based wax candles make worthy souvenirs from MatchBox Candle Co., which also highlights wares from local artists. And, bring home a little piece of Colorado handiwork with you, such as pottery or glass, from the family-owned art gallery 45 Degree.