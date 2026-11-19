Goodbye Lake Erie, So Long Harveys Lake: This Fishing Oasis On The Ohio-Pennsylvania Border Is Full Of Family Fun
Though it may not have an ocean coastline, Pennsylvania has a chunk of the Great Lakes' shoreline and plenty of smaller lakes inland for some water-based getaways. Lake Erie at its northwest corner has sandy beaches and wide-open space for boaters, while Harveys Lake (the state's largest natural lake by volume) brings water recreation to the eastern side of the state. But travelers looking for a sizable lake destination in western Pennsylvania that feels a bit less sprawling than Lake Erie might find a good alternative in Shenango River Lake. Sitting close to the border with Ohio, the reservoir has multiple boat ramps, family-friendly recreation areas, and campgrounds, and fishers can cast for everything from bass to walleye.
According to the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Program, Shenango River Lake's waters stretch over 3,500 acres, making it several times the size of Harveys Lake, while still having a more self-contained setting than Lake Erie's vast waters. The environment around the reservoir is quite varied, ranging from hardwood-topped bluffs on the southern side of the lake to floodplains that support fog-fruit, a plant species of concern. The lake is also designated an Important Bird Area, owing to its migrating bird visitors and population of osprey, so you may want to have some binoculars on hand during a visit. Solo visitors and families alike could take in some of the landscape on scenic trails like the Trout Island Trail. The water itself, nevertheless, has lots to keep families busy, especially for visitors keen on a fishing or boating trip, or those making a Pennsylvania road trip to some of the state's best lakes.
Fishing on Shenango River Lake
One of Shenango River Lake's main draws is fishing, particularly for enthusiasts looking for a multispecies fishing destination. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the lake, it's home to crappie, bass, walleye, catfish, and stocked trout. Fish can grow quite massive here, too, with several trophy-sized crappie (of up to 15 inches) and channel catfish (up to 30 inches) recorded in a 2023 survey, as reported by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. Some previous visitors have cited successful catches around the area below the dam, which hems in its southwestern edge.
There are also six boat ramps spread around the shores where you could launch from to find a fishing spot farther out into the water. Unlimited horsepower is allowed on much of the lake, per the Fish & Boat Commission, a plus if you're looking to fish from larger motorboats or take the boat out for a day of tubing or waterskiing. However, those looking for somewhere quieter to cast a line can stick to a few designated areas that enforce no-wake speed, including around the Hopper Road Fisherman Access Area (on the eastern side of the lake) and around the dam up to a railroad bridge. Just remember that fishers aged 16 and older need a license in Pennsylvania, with various short- and long-term licenses available to buy online.
Family-friendly areas around Shenango River Lake
Besides fishing, there are a few ways to spend a day at Shenango River Lake that are especially apt for a relaxed family outing. On the north side of the lake, you'll find a designated swim beach, the Chestnut Run Swim Beach, which is open all year (though restrooms close in the colder months). Free Arenas puts the beach's length at about 150 yards, plus there's a first-come, first-served pavilion on site, giving ample room to lay out a towel or picnic blanket. In the off-season, the Shenango Lake Eagle Fest takes place here, bringing people together for eagle viewing, an art competition, and roasting marshmallows over fires. The U.S. Army Corps says that past visitors have spotted up to 90 eagles in one day — one spot you can add to your list alongside the national parks that are best for seeing bald eagles.
Another area for families to check out is the Mahaney Recreation Area on the south of the lake, close to the dam. There's a playground here and a soccer field for kids to burn off some energy, plus group picnic shelters and grills. You could also take a family out on the Seth Myers Trail, which has interpretive panels along it about the area's natural features. The recreation area is open for day use. If you're looking for a spot to camp, the Shenango Campground on the northern shore has good reviews, with 4.3 stars on Google Maps at the time of writing.
Visitors can drive to Shenango River Lake around 1.5 hours from Pittsburgh or Cleveland. About 10 minutes by car from the lake dam, you could make a stop in Sharon, Pennsylvania for historic sites and a large candy store.