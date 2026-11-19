For some, a trip to Spain is incomplete without the luxurious beach clubs and unending nightlife of Ibiza. However, to reach this hedonistic paradise, visitors might transit through one of the Costa Blanca's most intriguing slow food destinations without giving it a second glance. Stretching over 12 miles along golden-sand beaches and rock-lined coves, Dénia offers sun, sea, and adventure, served alongside seafood, paella-adjacent rice dishes, and fresh produce.

Home to around 50,000 people, this port city is a major point of departure for exploring Ibiza and the rest of the Balearic Islands, almost 100 miles across the Mediterranean Sea's azure waters. However, you'll feel worlds away from Ibiza's glamour while climbing Dénia Castle's imposing walls, sniffing out the best tapas along Calle Loreto, or exploring the sea caves by kayak. You'll find plenty of beach resorts — some jarring mega constructions and others seaside motels that look like something out of a Wes Anderson film. But many visitors prefer the bohemian lofts and renovated historic homes on Airbnb, complete with terraces overlooking the old city's cobbled alleys.

Situated 57 miles from Alicante and 69 miles from Valencia, Dénia is well-connected to the rest of the region by public transportation. Those flying into the nearest major airport, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport (ALC), can take in coastal views from the train on the way to Dénia, while the bus company Alsa offers quick journeys from both cities.