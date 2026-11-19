Goodbye Crater Lake, Oregon's Lesser-Known, High-Elevation Gem Has Fishing, Hiking, And Clear Waters
Crater Lake is commonly cited as one of the most scenic lakes in the Pacific Northwest, if not the most scenic. A large part of Crater Lake's appeal is the fact it's a natural, high-elevation lake with clear waters surrounded by rugged mountains and towering trees. However, given its prominence, Crater Lake is hardly a secret. So, you can count on having lots of company when you visit, especially during the summer months, as more than a half-million people visit Crater Lake National Park annually. Farther northeast is Oregon's lesser-known, high-elevation gem, Strawberry Lake. Here visitors can enjoy scenic views, outstanding angling, and high-altitude hiking through pristine forests with a fraction of the crowds found at Crater Lake.
Strawberry Lake is tucked away within Strawberry Mountain Wilderness. This succulent wilderness with epic views is contained within Malheur National Forest, Oregon's sprawling national forest that covers 1.7 million acres. The lake itself covers 31 acres and is perched at an elevation of 6,200 feet. Both Strawberry Lake and its smaller, higher-elevation sister lake, aptly named Little Strawberry Lake, are natural lakes. These natural lakes are ensconced by the Strawberry Mountains and surrounded by imposing bluffs and peaks. Strawberry Lake is fed from both the waters of Strawberry Creek and a small stream running down from Little Strawberry Lake. In turn, these feeder waterways are nourished primarily through snowmelt and runoff. This, coupled with the high elevation, is why Strawberry Lake has such incredibly clear water.
Hiking and fishing at Strawberry Lake
Hiking and fishing are two of the top activities at Strawberry Lake. In fact, everyone who visits this high-elevation lake must do at least a little hiking, as it can only be reached on foot. But the hike to Strawberry Lake from the trailhead inside Strawberry Campground is neither long nor arduous. The Strawberry Lake Trail is an easy 1.27-mile hike from the trailhead to the lake. This is actually the first leg of the 5-mile-long Strawberry Basin Trail. So, visitors have the option of stopping at the lake or continuing along the trail to Strawberry Falls, where Strawberry Creek cascades more than 60 feet over a sheer rock ledge. Just past the falls, hikers can take a cutoff trail to Little Strawberry Lake or continue along the more difficult main trail to Strawberry Mountain.
Those who are looking to wet a line can end their hike at Strawberry Lake, where they will find good fishing for both brook and rainbow trout. Kokanee salmon and cutthroat trout are also found in the lake. While much of the shoreline is wooded, there are plenty of openings to provide adequate shore fishing access. Anglers willing to do a bit more hiking can also find good numbers of brook trout in nearby Little Strawberry Lake. Anglers ages 12 to 17 must have a youth fishing license, while anglers 18 and older are required to have a standard Oregon fishing license.
One reason this high-altitude gem isn't more heavily visited is that it's fairly remote. Strawberry Lake is located about 12 miles south of Prairie City. The nearest full commercial airport, Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM), is about 150 miles from Prairie City down U.S. Highway 26. However, on the upside, a portion of that drive is along Oregon's underrated scenic byway.