Hiking and fishing are two of the top activities at Strawberry Lake. In fact, everyone who visits this high-elevation lake must do at least a little hiking, as it can only be reached on foot. But the hike to Strawberry Lake from the trailhead inside Strawberry Campground is neither long nor arduous. The Strawberry Lake Trail is an easy 1.27-mile hike from the trailhead to the lake. This is actually the first leg of the 5-mile-long Strawberry Basin Trail. So, visitors have the option of stopping at the lake or continuing along the trail to Strawberry Falls, where Strawberry Creek cascades more than 60 feet over a sheer rock ledge. Just past the falls, hikers can take a cutoff trail to Little Strawberry Lake or continue along the more difficult main trail to Strawberry Mountain.

Those who are looking to wet a line can end their hike at Strawberry Lake, where they will find good fishing for both brook and rainbow trout. Kokanee salmon and cutthroat trout are also found in the lake. While much of the shoreline is wooded, there are plenty of openings to provide adequate shore fishing access. Anglers willing to do a bit more hiking can also find good numbers of brook trout in nearby Little Strawberry Lake. Anglers ages 12 to 17 must have a youth fishing license, while anglers 18 and older are required to have a standard Oregon fishing license.

One reason this high-altitude gem isn't more heavily visited is that it's fairly remote. Strawberry Lake is located about 12 miles south of Prairie City. The nearest full commercial airport, Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM), is about 150 miles from Prairie City down U.S. Highway 26. However, on the upside, a portion of that drive is along Oregon's underrated scenic byway.