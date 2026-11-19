Visitors bound for Split should take a moment to mentally prepare for the sensory onslaught of gorgeous beaches, history, culture, and top-notch eats awaiting amid the city's limestone streets and terracotta roofs. It's enough to make one want to toss aside an ambitious itinerary and stay a bit longer, especially if you're a retiree galivanting the world. The Mediterranean escape offers a senior-friendly destination with affordability suited to the longer vacations that fill post-work life. And if retirees can't bear to leave, settling in this Adriatic gem would put one in vaunted company.

The city is arguably one of the grandest and most opulent getaways in history. Its first notable and (still) most famous senior citizen showed up in 305 AD. Local boy and Roman Emperor Diocletian ditched his throne for a bespoke, seven-acre palace on the Adriatic coast. His fortified residence, with its imposing gates, carved stone pillars, 3,500-year-old sphinxes, cavernous cellars, and an unobstructed view of the Adriatic Sea, is now the heart of modern-day Split. Yet visiting the historic city doesn't come with a princely sum.

Split has recently been labeled overpriced when compared to other European destinations. Ditto for Croatia in general. The reality from the ground is much more nuanced. Snagging a longer-term rental and keeping a reasonable budget, travelers can get by on $2,000 per month, according to Mandracchio Capital, a local financial and business consulting firm. It's a relative bargain compared to the monthly $5,000-plus required for living in the Sunshine State, according to SoFi. In terms of responsible financial choices made on a fixed income, one could do worse than following Diocletian's footsteps and decamping to the second-largest city on the Croatian coast, full of history and beauty.