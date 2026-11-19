The English county of Wiltshire may be best known for Stonehenge, the UNESCO-recognized site of megaliths, but head further west for more ancient beauty and plenty of family fun. About 16 miles from Stonehenge, you'll reach Warminster, a well-preserved market town cradled by lush, chalk hills that are topped by ancient forts.

Warminster's history as a market town dates back to 1204, when it received its market charter. The market grew as a leading hub for the corn trade, which lasted until the late 1800s. Today, Warminster's Market Place and High Street serve as the commercial heart of the town — they're lined with shops, restaurants, and inns.

However, families traveling to Warminster will want to primarily enjoy the outdoor adventures that abound there. In the heart of town, visitors can explore a garden with a lake and a scenic nature preserve, while Warminster's surrounding estates beckon with unique attractions, from a safari park to a manor house and grounds renowned for their cinematic beauty. For active excursions, visitors can also head out on trails to hike and summit Warminster's rolling hills. The best time to plan a trip to Warminster is during the warmest months, between June and September, when temperatures hover from the mid to high 60s Fahrenheit.