Between Bournemouth And Bristol Is A Charming Market Town With Family Fun, Rolling Hills, And Trails
The English county of Wiltshire may be best known for Stonehenge, the UNESCO-recognized site of megaliths, but head further west for more ancient beauty and plenty of family fun. About 16 miles from Stonehenge, you'll reach Warminster, a well-preserved market town cradled by lush, chalk hills that are topped by ancient forts.
Warminster's history as a market town dates back to 1204, when it received its market charter. The market grew as a leading hub for the corn trade, which lasted until the late 1800s. Today, Warminster's Market Place and High Street serve as the commercial heart of the town — they're lined with shops, restaurants, and inns.
However, families traveling to Warminster will want to primarily enjoy the outdoor adventures that abound there. In the heart of town, visitors can explore a garden with a lake and a scenic nature preserve, while Warminster's surrounding estates beckon with unique attractions, from a safari park to a manor house and grounds renowned for their cinematic beauty. For active excursions, visitors can also head out on trails to hike and summit Warminster's rolling hills. The best time to plan a trip to Warminster is during the warmest months, between June and September, when temperatures hover from the mid to high 60s Fahrenheit.
Family fun in Warminster
Warminster Lake Pleasure Grounds, an oasis for outdoor adventures since 1924, is a few minutes' walk from Warminster's lively High Street. The site has a Green Flag Award, which means it's well-maintained. There's a large lake, and families can enjoy a children's playground, tennis and pickleball courts, and a putting green. During the summertime, the park also features a family-friendly splash pad and boats for cruising around the lake. The pleasure grounds border Smallbrook Meadows, a 50-acre nature preserve that includes protected water meadows, ponds, and wetlands, which can be traversed by trails and paths.
Families visiting Warminster should also not miss Longleat, a 9,000-acre estate that is home to the world's first safari park. Located just 3 miles west of Warminster, Longleat is anchored by a 16th-century mansion that's open to the public and adorned with an exceptional collection of art and antiques. However, families will want to beeline to Longleat's safari park, which opened in the 1960s and features an incredible array of more than 120 rare and exotic species. You can drive through the park to view lions, tigers, cheetah, and giraffes or head out on boating or walking safaris to spot hippos, gorillas, and red pandas. While Longleat is primarily famed for its safari park, children will also adore the site's hedge maze, adventure playground, and historic railroad, which weaves through the scenic grounds.
Rolling hills and trails around Warminster
Warminster's surroundings hills were crowned by Iron Age hillforts. Hike up to them to soak in panoramic vistas of the bucolic countryside. The 800-foot Cley Hill, a grassy mound with a fort that is now a National Trust site, can be traversed by a mile-long trail over undulating terrain that's dotted with seasonally blooming flowers and home to unique bird species. From the summit, you'll see ramparts and enjoy stunning views of Warminster. A reviewer on Google Maps says there's a "beautiful view at the top," but warns that there are "very narrow trails on the edge of the hill, be careful when it's wet."
If you want a longer walk, visit one of the great estates near Warminster. You can head back to Longleat to stroll the Heavens Gate Circular, a loop that leads for 1.6 miles through Longleat Forest, with lovely vistas over the estate's mansion. If you want to explore another elegant property, Stourhead, an 18th-century house renowned for its spectacular gardens dotted with temples inspired by ancient Greece and Rome, is about a 15-minute drive south of Longleat. Stourhead featured in the 2005 movie "Pride & Prejudice," and it's one of the U.K.'s most romantic filming locations. Embark on a loop of the gardens and lake, or try Alfred's Tower Walk, a 5.5-mile hike up to a tower built in homage of King Alfred the Great and another fort, Park Hill Camp.
If you have more time, combine Warminster with a trip to Bournemouth Beach – which is about a 50-minute drive south. Alternatively, explore Bristol, a vibrant, artsy city with murals and breweries that's also about 50 minutes' drive away. If you're flying to the U.K., Bristol Airport (BRS) receives nonstop flights from many European cities.