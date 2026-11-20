Between Cleveland And Akron Is Ohio's Nature Escape With Cliffs, Climbing, And Pretty Trails
In the countryside of Ohio south of Cleveland, you'll find natural landscapes where sandstone cliffs rise amid the forest. One of these spots full of otherworldly scenery is around a half-hour drive from either Cleveland or Akron, known as Whipp's Ledges. The area, named for its collection of sandstone ledges, is a popular hiking and rock-climbing destination within the Hinckley Reservation. You could hike among cliffs that tower up to 50 feet on a mile-long wooded trail, or, for adventurous climbers, the site is a playground of rock walls and formations for roping and bouldering.
Whipp's Ledges exist as a product of the Sharon Conglomerate — a sedimentary rock layer that formed in Ohio over 300 million years ago. As some of the rock eroded, it left behind these elevated cliffs and outcrops. Cleveland Metroparks describes the area as one of the rare places in northeast Ohio where you can see outcroppings of the conglomerate. The geology of the ledges is also part of what makes it appealing for climbers — the rock has a coarse texture, made up of tons of quartz pebbles, that's good for gripping. Meanwhile, from the ground, you can explore some of the habitat that's sprung up around the cliffs: The forest of Hinckley Reservation is one of northeastern Ohio's largest continuous mature woodlands, according to the Ohio Ornithological Society, and the area around Whipp's Ledges specifically is a known nesting ground for warblers.
Hiking and climbing around Whipp's Ledges
One of the ways you can take in Whipp's Ledges on a more relaxed outing is by hiking. The main trail here is called the Whipp's Ledges Trail, which loops for just over a mile, according to AllTrails. It's a shady route with starting points from either the Top O' Ledges Picnic Area or Whipp's Ledges Picnic Area. You'll walk among the ancient rock formations, including past small caves and through slender passages. One AllTrails user also noted that the trail offers "many side paths to go look at super cool elements of nature!" An alternative route through the ledges is along the Medina section of the Buckeye Trail (which also connects to northern Ohio's nearly 100-mile North Coast Inland Trail). The Buckeye Trail traces some of the Whipp's Ledges Trail before continuing past the ledges on a separate route that circumnavigates Ohio.
If you've got the skills and equipment for rock climbing, Whipp's Ledges is one area that proves there's more to the Midwest than its flat reputation. It has over 100 climbs of various difficulties, ranging from 20 to 50 feet, per Cleveland Metroparks. A climbing map from the park system shows where different rock formations are, with evocative names like "Key Hole" (considered an easy climb by Public Lands) and "Journey to the Sun" (a bouldering spot). You don't need an individual permit to climb here. Cleveland Metroparks has also offered some climbing classes among the ledges in the past.
There's parking available to visitors at both the Top O' Ledges Picnic Area and Whipp's Ledges Picnic Area, which both have restrooms. Visiting Hinckley Reservation and Whipp's Ledges is free, and while there, you can also check out Worden's Ledges, a hiking haven with enigmatic stone art.