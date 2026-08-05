12 State Parks With Mountains, Hills, Or Canyons That Prove There's More To The Midwest Than Its Flat Reputation
Yes, America's heartland is flat. According to a 2014 Geographical Review article, the Midwest contains half of the top 10 flattest states in the nation. Most of these states are characterized by rolling agricultural plains that seemingly go on for miles without much topographic variation. However, the Midwestern U.S. also hosts towering rock structures, deep canyons brimming with wildflowers, and sky-scraping summits that challenge the region's flat reputation. These landscapes didn't form overnight.
Earlier than 11,700 years ago, the Laurentide Ice Sheet blanketed 5 million square miles across the Midwest into Canada. The glacial carving and melting are responsible for shaping the land and making the Midwest an agricultural powerhouse, as they deposited mineral-rich soil across the area. Today, the resulting dramatic glacial grooves can be viewed at sites like Ohio's Kelley's Island, while meltwater-carved cliffs and jagged river bluffs are on display at Illinois' Starved Rock State Park.
Given that the Midwest has over 930 state parks, we chose to include one spot from each of the region's 12 states on this list of rugged wonders. During the decision-making process, we first considered topography. Does the park have dramatic views, jagged cliffs, or even mountains? And if it is flat, does it have something that sets it apart from its uniform surroundings? We also looked at activities in the state park. Many have popular recreation opportunities, from hiking trails with varied elevation to stargazing in protected night sky zones. Places with a standout blend of all these factors earned a place in the roundup below.
Starved Rock State Park, Illinois
Spanning 2,816 acres along the Illinois River, Starved Rock State Park lies about 100 miles southwest of Chicago and is considered by locals to be one of the best day trips from the city. While Illinois is often known for its farmland, Starved Rock features dramatic sandstone cliffs and canyons, towering bluffs, waterfalls, and forested river valleys carved by glacial meltwater. Visitors can hike more than 13 miles of scenic trails to viewpoints overlooking some of the state's most striking natural landscapes or paddle and fish on the Illinois River.
Brown County State Park, Indiana
Located about an hour south of Indianapolis, the 16,000-acre Brown County State Park in southern Indiana received the nickname the "Little Smokies" for its misty, forested ridges that bear a striking resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains. Far removed from the flat landscapes often associated with the Midwest, the park features rugged hills, deep ravines, and scenic overlooks, including panoramic views from Hesitation Point. Parkgoers can hike over 18 miles of trails or go horseback riding, and are encouraged to visit in the autumn when warm-hued foliage canvases the landscape.
Maquoketa Caves State Park, Iowa
Jagged limestone bluffs, a network of more than a dozen caves, and dense woodlands make the 370-acre Maquoketa Caves State Park one of Iowa's most unique natural attractions. The park feels worlds away from the state's notorious agricultural patchwork even though it is only about a 30-minute drive south from Dubuque. Visitors can hike a 6-mile trail system past natural bridges, rugged rock formations, and scenic overlooks before exploring the caves ranging from narrow crawl spaces to the 1,100-foot long Dancehall Cave. The park offers picnic areas and it's also one of the most popular camping spots in the U.S.
Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, Kansas
Rising from the high plains of western Kansas about 25 miles south of the town of Oakley, Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park sits on 332 acres of dramatic cliffs that contrast the state's endless prairies. The 100-foot-high Niobrara Chalk formations tower above the landscape and are considered the largest of their kind in the state. Park visitors can admire the striking badlands from scenic overlooks and hiking trails, watch for ferruginous hawks soaring overhead, and learn about the area's rich fossil history, which dates back to when an ancient sea carved much of the Great Plains.
Wilderness State Park, Michigan
Located about 8 miles west of Mackinaw City at the northern tip of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, Wilderness State Park stretches across more than 4,492 acres along the shores of Lake Michigan. The park offers a mix of sandy beaches, rolling dunes, and undeveloped shoreline with sweeping views across the Strait of Mackinac. Depending on the section visitors can hike or mountain bike more than 38 miles of trails, paddle or fish on the park's Great Lakes Shoreline, camp beneath towering pines, or watch spectacular sunsets that give way to some of Michigan's darkest night skies.
Tettegouche State Park, Minnesota
Dramatic cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and rugged Lake Superior shoreline define Tettegouche State Park — an over-9,300-acre preserve about 4 miles northeast of Silver Bay along Minnesota's scenic North Shore. The park features basalt cliffs, forested ridges, four inland lakes, and the 63-foot High Falls on the Baptism River — Minnesota's second tallest waterfall. Parkgoers can partake in a range of attractions from hiking 23 miles of trails to rock climbing on the Palisade Head cliffs to paddling or fishing on remote inland lakes. Slow down to explore miles of pristine Lake Superior shoreline, you may even spot peregrine falcons.
Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri
The 3,751-acre Ha Ha Tonka State Park is perched above the Lake of the Ozarks just south of Camdenton in central Missouri. The park's rugged landscape of sheer bluffs, sinkholes, caverns, natural bridges, and forested hills offers a striking contrast to otherwise flat Midwest terrain. Visitors can explore the iconic stone ruins of Missouri's abandoned European castle and hike more than 30 miles of trails to scenic overlooks and the park's namesake spring.
Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area, Nebraska
Nestled in the rolling hills of northern Nebraska and about 27 miles southwest of Valentine (a wildly underrated adventurer's paradise), Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area spans 2,906 acres. Instead of the wide-open prairies commonly associated with Nebraska, the park showcases grassy dunes, pine-covered hills, and a scenic 3,000-acre reservoir. Visitors can spend the day boating, kayaking, fishing for walleye and bass, or swimming at sandy beaches before hiking nearby trails. The recreation area is also an internationally-recognized Dark Sky Park, making it one of the Midwest's premier destinations for stargazing and astrophotography.
Icelandic State Park, North Dakota
Icelandic State Park is located among the shores of Lake Renwick, near the town of Cavalier in northeastern North Dakota and covers 912 acres of land. The park features a scenic mix of natural beauty and cultural history. Among its wooded shorelines, rolling hills, and peaceful lake views, visitors can also walk through preserved historic land, including the 19th century Akra community buildings and the Pioneer Heritage Center — showcasing the region's Icelandic heritage. Outdoor enthusiasts can hike, swim, fish, kayak, camp, and birdwatch in this remote North Dakota frontier playground.
Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio
Hidden among the rolling Appalachian foothills of southeastern Ohio, Hocking Hills State Park spans 2,356 acres about an hour south of Columbus. The park offers a landscape that feels far removed from what's commonly associated with Ohio and features sandstone cliffs, deep gorges, waterfalls, and lush forests. Parkgoers can hike through iconic spots like Old Man's Cave, Ash Cave, and Cedar Falls, explore rock formations, zip line, camp, and gaze out over scenic overlooks throughout the park.
Custer State Park, South Dakota
Custer State Park features possibly the most dramatic landscape in the Midwest. About 3.5 miles east of the town of Custer and 30 south of Rapid City, the park covers 71,000 acres in the Black Hills of South Dakota. Its rugged Terrain includes Black Elk Peak — the highest point in the entire Midwest at 7,244 feet – offering panoramic views across the surrounding wilderness. Visitors can hike scenic mountain trails, explore Needles Highway and its towering rock formations, kayak or fish on Sylvan Lake, camp beneath the pines, and spot the park's famous bison herd.
Peninsula State Park, Wisconsin
Stretching for nearly 3,800 acres along the shores of Green Bay in Wisconsin's Door County, Peninsula State Park features a a beautiful shoreline, forested bluffs, and elevated viewpoints 70 miles north of Green Bay. The park includes the historic Eagle Bluff Light Station – one of Door County's most iconic landmarks. In Peninsula State Park, visitors can hike or bike more than 20 miles of trails, swim and kayak along Lake Michigan's shoreline, golf at one of Wisconsin's most scenic courses, and explore the historic Eagle Tower. This massive wooden observation tower features 850 feet of boardwalk rising 253 feet above Green Bay and offering panoramic views of the peninsula and surrounding waters.