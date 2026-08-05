12 State Parks With Mountains, Hills, Or Canyons That Prove There's More To The Midwest Than Its Flat Reputation

Yes, America's heartland is flat. According to a 2014 Geographical Review article, the Midwest contains half of the top 10 flattest states in the nation. Most of these states are characterized by rolling agricultural plains that seemingly go on for miles without much topographic variation. However, the Midwestern U.S. also hosts towering rock structures, deep canyons brimming with wildflowers, and sky-scraping summits that challenge the region's flat reputation. These landscapes didn't form overnight.

Earlier than 11,700 years ago, the Laurentide Ice Sheet blanketed 5 million square miles across the Midwest into Canada. The glacial carving and melting are responsible for shaping the land and making the Midwest an agricultural powerhouse, as they deposited mineral-rich soil across the area. Today, the resulting dramatic glacial grooves can be viewed at sites like Ohio's Kelley's Island, while meltwater-carved cliffs and jagged river bluffs are on display at Illinois' Starved Rock State Park.

Given that the Midwest has over 930 state parks, we chose to include one spot from each of the region's 12 states on this list of rugged wonders. During the decision-making process, we first considered topography. Does the park have dramatic views, jagged cliffs, or even mountains? And if it is flat, does it have something that sets it apart from its uniform surroundings? We also looked at activities in the state park. Many have popular recreation opportunities, from hiking trails with varied elevation to stargazing in protected night sky zones. Places with a standout blend of all these factors earned a place in the roundup below.