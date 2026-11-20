Florida is to retirement what Hawaii is to honeymooners: a popular option that everyone has heard of. But with so many choices, it's worth looking beyond the Sunshine State. For those willing to give up the year-round warm weather and lack of a state income tax, New York's Nassau County offers some of Long Island's most renowned state park beaches, boardwalks, and comfortable living all within day-trip distance of New York City.

While my retirement years are well in the future, several of my retirement-age relatives live in Merrick, one of Nassau County's more stereotypically suburban towns, and I have spent a lot of time exploring the area. Situated on central Long Island, Nassau County covers 453 square miles and includes waterfront spots like Long Beach and Port Washington's harbor, as well as communities with walkable downtowns like Garden City and Rockville Centre. Of Nassau County's approximately 1,396,000 residents, almost one in five people are over 65, which gives retirees the opportunity to meet others with a similar amount of free time at the seven public golf courses, the farmers markets, and the local recreation facilities.

Nassau County was part of Queens until 1899 and still maintains a suburbs-meets-city feel in some areas. Think plenty of stores for all your essentials and a lively food scene with the added bonus of fantastic public safety. U.S. News & World Reports ranked Nassau County as the safest community in America in 2024 based in part on how much money it invests in emergency services and keeping the community healthy.