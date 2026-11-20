Forget Florida, Retire To This East Coast County With State Parks, Scenic Boardwalks, And New York City Access
Florida is to retirement what Hawaii is to honeymooners: a popular option that everyone has heard of. But with so many choices, it's worth looking beyond the Sunshine State. For those willing to give up the year-round warm weather and lack of a state income tax, New York's Nassau County offers some of Long Island's most renowned state park beaches, boardwalks, and comfortable living all within day-trip distance of New York City.
While my retirement years are well in the future, several of my retirement-age relatives live in Merrick, one of Nassau County's more stereotypically suburban towns, and I have spent a lot of time exploring the area. Situated on central Long Island, Nassau County covers 453 square miles and includes waterfront spots like Long Beach and Port Washington's harbor, as well as communities with walkable downtowns like Garden City and Rockville Centre. Of Nassau County's approximately 1,396,000 residents, almost one in five people are over 65, which gives retirees the opportunity to meet others with a similar amount of free time at the seven public golf courses, the farmers markets, and the local recreation facilities.
Nassau County was part of Queens until 1899 and still maintains a suburbs-meets-city feel in some areas. Think plenty of stores for all your essentials and a lively food scene with the added bonus of fantastic public safety. U.S. News & World Reports ranked Nassau County as the safest community in America in 2024 based in part on how much money it invests in emergency services and keeping the community healthy.
Boardwalks, beaches, and outdoor recreation in Nassau County
Overall, Nassau County doesn't feel tucked away in nature like New Hampshire's Bethlehem, an idyllic retirement spot full of arts and festivals in the White Mountains. However, retirees will find plenty of places to get outdoors, including white sand beaches, waterfront boardwalks, and Christopher Morley Park, a manicured green space with a 1-mile walking loop and outdoor exercise equipment. Play a round of tennis or pickle ball at Hempstead Lake State Park, or fish for trout in the three stocked lakes and ponds.
Long Beach is a great jumping off point for exploring Nassau County's beachy offerings, particularly the boardwalks. Stroll the 2.1-mile Long Beach Boardwalk while watching the sunset, or grab a snack from the food trucks. Further down the coast, ride your bike along the Atlantic Beach Boardwalk or take in the tranquility from one of the oceanfront benches. Both boardwalks are connected via the Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE), a local bus that offers an affordable senior fare.
However, if you have family visiting, Jones Beach State Park is the place to go. Although not as low-key as the other boardwalks, Jones Beach has been entertaining beachgoers for generations. Active retirees can enjoy excellent birding near the dunes and marshes, or take the grandkids to the minigolf course and the Jones Beach Nature Center. Although most facilities close during the winter, the 2-mile Jones Beach Boardwalk stays open and the 6.5 miles of pure, white sand beach feel even more expansive when the tourists leave.
Nassau County is the gateway to New York City and beyond
One of Nassau County's biggest draws is how easy it is to get to New York City. The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) will take you from Port Washington (and many other stops) to Penn Station in about an hour. Once in the city, you catch an exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, walk the High Line, and enjoy everything the Big Apple has to offer during a day-trip without worrying about parking, expensive hotels, or traffic congestion.
Nassau County's proximity to one of the nation's biggest transportation hubs also means visiting family or embarking on a world tour of the top travel destinations for new retirees is easy. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) is roughly 40 minutes away from Nassau County by car (and slightly longer via public transportation), depending on location and time of day, of course. This hub offers almost 200 nonstop flights and boasts some of the best airport lounges in the world.
With all this convenience, it's worth noting that Nassau County isn't the cheapest place to live or visit. Redfin puts the cost of living at around 50% higher than the national average. However, lifestyle costs are only 17% higher, so you can still enjoy a post-walk latte or grab a meal at a seasonal seafood shack during your trip without experiencing disproportionate sticker shock.