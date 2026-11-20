If Broken Bow Arch were located in a national park, you can bet this hike would be just as overrun as the rim of the Grand Canyon or the Zion Narrows. But the loop hike through Fortymile and Willow Gulches is protected from crowds by its remoteness. From the Willow Gulch trailhead, it's 3.1 miles to the arch, a fairly easy hike with very little elevation change (633 feet per AllTrails). You may even see a beaver dam on your travels. A welcoming stream babbles under the arch, so you can cool your feet, and replenish your water supplies if you brought a filter. Here you can either turn around, continue on toward Fortymile Gulch, or set up camp. The scenery here is so vividly colored and surreal you might think you're visiting an alien planet or have wandered into an animated sci-fi adventure.

This is where the hike gets sporty. The journey through the series of pools in the narrow Fortymile Gulch could, in some seasons and years, see you chest-deep or even neck-deep, and at times in icy, water. If you don't own a pair of neoprene-lined wool socks yet, you should definitely pick up a pair for this hike. Logging a trip report on SummitPost.org, one adventurer who completed the hike as an overnight backpacking trip with children in tow called it "one of the best and most scenic routes in the world."

The Grand Canyon Trust strongly recommends that you bring a GPS tracker and/or a topographic map with you (and know how to read it), as the part of the hike where you'd least expect to get lost can be the most confusing: where you pop up out of the canyons and must head 1.5 miles overland back to your car, which will not be visible even though the landscape appears flat. So, come prepared and don't let the vastness of the desert landscape play tricks on you, especially when you're tired.