Forget The Grand Canyon, Visit This Lesser-Known Utah Gem For Rock Arch Views, Hiking, And Fewer Crowds
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While tourists dazzled by online images of cool desert landscapes flock to popular destinations like the Grand Canyon and Utah's Mighty Five National Parks, true wilderness connoisseurs, while giving those marvelous destinations their due, seek out off-the-beaten-path destinations where the sights are all the more thrilling by virtue of being hard-won. You can join their select ranks by leaving those crowded national parks for another day, and heading instead to Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument's Hole-in-the-Rock Road, where you'll earn your explorer stripes by undertaking the Willow and Fortymile Gulch loop hike to the remote and stunning Broken Bow Arch.
The full loop, which can be done as an overnight backpacking trip or a tough day hike, is a challenging expedition, with chest-deep wading through frigid slot canyons, some scrambling, and a view of a stunning red rock arch few are privileged to see. The blazing orange rock frames a perfect lozenge of blue sky, the complementary colors electrifying each other like a dream. If you make it an overnight trip, you can stargaze through it as well. If the full loop is too much hike for you, Broken Bow Arch can be reached as an out-and-back day hike via Willow Gulch, skipping the wading and mild canyoneering of Fortymile Gulch (sometimes referred to as Fortymile Creek).
Hiking the Willow and Fortymile Gulch Loop
If Broken Bow Arch were located in a national park, you can bet this hike would be just as overrun as the rim of the Grand Canyon or the Zion Narrows. But the loop hike through Fortymile and Willow Gulches is protected from crowds by its remoteness. From the Willow Gulch trailhead, it's 3.1 miles to the arch, a fairly easy hike with very little elevation change (633 feet per AllTrails). You may even see a beaver dam on your travels. A welcoming stream babbles under the arch, so you can cool your feet, and replenish your water supplies if you brought a filter. Here you can either turn around, continue on toward Fortymile Gulch, or set up camp. The scenery here is so vividly colored and surreal you might think you're visiting an alien planet or have wandered into an animated sci-fi adventure.
This is where the hike gets sporty. The journey through the series of pools in the narrow Fortymile Gulch could, in some seasons and years, see you chest-deep or even neck-deep, and at times in icy, water. If you don't own a pair of neoprene-lined wool socks yet, you should definitely pick up a pair for this hike. Logging a trip report on SummitPost.org, one adventurer who completed the hike as an overnight backpacking trip with children in tow called it "one of the best and most scenic routes in the world."
The Grand Canyon Trust strongly recommends that you bring a GPS tracker and/or a topographic map with you (and know how to read it), as the part of the hike where you'd least expect to get lost can be the most confusing: where you pop up out of the canyons and must head 1.5 miles overland back to your car, which will not be visible even though the landscape appears flat. So, come prepared and don't let the vastness of the desert landscape play tricks on you, especially when you're tired.
Getting to the trailhead is half the fun
The only way to get to the Willow Gulch Trailhead, where the Fortymile Willow Gulch loop hike begins, is via a daunting 42-mile off-road drive down Hole-in-the-Rock Road. The road starts 6 miles south of the Escalante Interagency Visitor Center along Highway 12. This 62-mile dead-end dirt track is regularly graded and usually passable by high-clearance passenger vehicles as far as the trailhead, although the journey is slow and the bumpy washboarded surface can make your teeth rattle. Plan to spend up to three hours on the drive to the trailhead going around 15 to 25 miles per hour.
If there is any rain in the forecast, you should abort your trip, as the National Park Service warns that, "If you are caught near the end of the road during a heavy storm, you may not be able to make it back to the paved highway, even with a four-wheel drive." If it has rained recently, you should check current conditions with the rangers at the visitor center in the vibrant little trail town of Escalante. They can also tell you whether the slot canyons you're heading for are passable, and advise you on the potential for deadly flash floods (which can result from rainy weather far away from where you are actually hiking).
All weather warnings aside, the journey here is as cool as the destination, as the mountain views from the road are breathtaking and the opportunities to wild camp are plentiful. If you're going to drive as far as the Willow Gulch Trailhead, you might as well stop for some of the road's other hiking highlights, like Peek-a-Boo and Spooky Slot Canyons, a one-two punch of scenic cliffs, red rocks, and adventure near mile 26, or Coyote Gulch, with trails, waterfalls and more arches, which can be reached from the Hurricane Gulch trailhead near mile 33.