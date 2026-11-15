America's Top-Ranked Historic Hotel Is A Pennsylvania Gem Outside Allentown With An Award-Winning Restaurant

Travelers looking for a cookie-cutter-free lodging experience, especially one that has stood the test of time, should look no further than the Historic Hotel Bethlehem in Pennsylvania. The grand Beaux-Arts landmark has won the USA Today 10Best Readers Choice Award for Best Historic Hotel for the 6th year in a row. The accolades extend beyond its striking architecture and lavish décor. It has also landed on the Historic Hotels of America Top 25 for "Most Magnificent Art Collections," "Culinary Heritage and Traditions," and "Where U.S. Presidents Made History" lists.

Open since 1922, the hotel's roots go deeper. It sits on the site of the First House of Bethlehem from 1741, built by a group of Christian Moravian missionaries who hailed from ancient Bohemia. The property at one time hosted wounded soldiers during World War I. After the war, steel magnate Charles Schwab bought the property and transformed it into the city's crown jewel. Over the years, the hotel has had its ups and downs, weathering the advent of freeways during the 1960s, which bypassed small towns and decimated sales, and a deadly fire in 1989, per The Morning Call. After it declared bankruptcy and closed, local investors eventually bought it, restoring its luster.

Winners for the USA Today award are part of an initial contender list curated by industry experts and travel writers. USA Today 10Best editors finalize a set of nominees before readers cast their votes. Guests often make this destination the focus of their vacation, enjoying award-winning cuisine and the charms of Bethlehem, a gem outside of Allentown known as the "Christmas Capital" and home to one of the 10 best Christmas markets in America. Speaking of the holidays, in an email to Islands, Hotel Bethlehem shared that it has just been nominated by USA Today's experts and editors for "Best Hotel for the Holidays" 2026. Reader voting ends November 30, and the winner will be announced on December 3.