10 Christmas Hotels Around America That Transform Into Festive Vacation Destinations

Nothing beats a ready-made Christmas. It's the holiday, all wrapped and ready to go. Instead of hours of menu planning and prepping, decadent meals greet you every day. Those lights you used to dread putting up are also done for you — grander and bigger than you could make them at home. And those memories that make the holidays special? They are right at your doorstep. All you have to do is show up.

This isn't some far-fetched fantasy. If you're planning a vacation over the holidays, choosing the right hotel can deliver all the cheer you desire, with none of the stress. All across the U.S., hotels go all out for Christmas, transforming into festive wonderlands filled with lights, magic, and cheer. Luxurious menus not available at any other time of the year pop up with seasonal flavors and delicious aromas. And many have unique, Christmassy events that you can enjoy without ever having to leave.

We scoured through travel forums, the top travel blogs, Tripadvisor, and Reddit to find the most festive, most alluring Christmassy hotels that visitors rave about for the holiday. These hotels all have dreamy decorations and delicious feasts that will make the holiday special. We ensured they also have lots of festive fun that visitors can enjoy while on vacation.