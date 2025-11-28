The 10 Best Christmas Markets In America, According To Visitors

Christmas is the season for giving gifts, eating good food, and enjoying festive, twinkling sights. All of these things take effort. The food needs menus, chopping, and cooking before friends and family can gather. Before the gift-giving, there are shopping trips, a duty that can feel like trying to find multiple needles in haystacks, from big-box stores to online merchants. And the elaborate lights can cost thousands if they are installed at home.

What if you could find these things in one destination? That is where magical Christmas markets come in. Dripping with lights and fairy-tale décor, these marketplaces offer more than just shopping. The dozens (sometimes hundreds) of stalls certainly make it easy to get all your gifts in one place. But it's the delicious food and heartwarming festivities that make them yearly rituals for many. The popular European-style ones serve German delicacies like bratwurst, schnitzel, and mulled wine. Others offer traditional American fare along with international cuisine. What they all have in common are magical settings where cheery décor and the homey traditions associated with Christmas and winter take center place.

Many Christmas markets offer experiences with Santa, sing-along choirs, and Krampus, a legendary holiday figure celebrated in European culture. Some add fun winter activities like ice skating and ice sculpting. With all this excitement, it's no surprise that some of the biggest U.S. holiday markets attract over 1 million visitors. And they can be found all around the country. We searched through every region and uncovered the best Christmas markets where visitors can enjoy a truly magical Christmas.