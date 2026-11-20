If you questioned a geologist about how the Scottish Highlands came to be, they'd tell you it was a combination of tectonic events, volcanic activity, glacial movement, and erosion taking place over millions of years. But ask a folklorist, and they'd share a different story: one involving the Cailleach, a goddess and ancient giant known as the "Mother of the Mountains," who shaped the entire landscape herself. Whether you believe the science or the legend, wandering through the wilderness of the highlands is a treat for the senses. Exploring their remotest reaches, you'll come upon a long and narrow valley called Glen Elchaig. And within a small cleft in the hills is where you'll find the extraordinary Falls of Glomach, a daunting and deafening rush of water crashing down upon the rocks below.

This is one of the tallest waterfalls in the United Kingdom, with an impressive height of 371 feet. But a trip here provides more than just vertigo: It offers visitors pleasing views of dramatic mountains, as the Five Sisters of Kintail, a breathtaking range of peaks reaching 3,200-plus feet into the sky, lie just beyond. When moody clouds roll across the mountains and mist clings onto the water, it creates a scene of ethereal beauty — it comes as no surprise, then, that the falls' name is derived from the Gaelic word "glòmach," which translates to "hazy." Bring your camera (along with appropriate rain gear) when you visit this photogenic Scottish wonder.

The Falls of Glomach lie within the Kintail National Scenic Area. Since 1943, it has been managed by the National Trust for Scotland, which protects and monitors more than 76,000 hectares of the country's natural habitats. While the surrounding area offers excellent cycling, the waterfall itself can only be accessed on foot.