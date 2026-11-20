One Of The UK's Tallest Waterfalls Is A Remote Scottish Wonder With Ethereal Mountain Views
If you questioned a geologist about how the Scottish Highlands came to be, they'd tell you it was a combination of tectonic events, volcanic activity, glacial movement, and erosion taking place over millions of years. But ask a folklorist, and they'd share a different story: one involving the Cailleach, a goddess and ancient giant known as the "Mother of the Mountains," who shaped the entire landscape herself. Whether you believe the science or the legend, wandering through the wilderness of the highlands is a treat for the senses. Exploring their remotest reaches, you'll come upon a long and narrow valley called Glen Elchaig. And within a small cleft in the hills is where you'll find the extraordinary Falls of Glomach, a daunting and deafening rush of water crashing down upon the rocks below.
This is one of the tallest waterfalls in the United Kingdom, with an impressive height of 371 feet. But a trip here provides more than just vertigo: It offers visitors pleasing views of dramatic mountains, as the Five Sisters of Kintail, a breathtaking range of peaks reaching 3,200-plus feet into the sky, lie just beyond. When moody clouds roll across the mountains and mist clings onto the water, it creates a scene of ethereal beauty — it comes as no surprise, then, that the falls' name is derived from the Gaelic word "glòmach," which translates to "hazy." Bring your camera (along with appropriate rain gear) when you visit this photogenic Scottish wonder.
The Falls of Glomach lie within the Kintail National Scenic Area. Since 1943, it has been managed by the National Trust for Scotland, which protects and monitors more than 76,000 hectares of the country's natural habitats. While the surrounding area offers excellent cycling, the waterfall itself can only be accessed on foot.
How to reach the Falls of Glomach, Scotland
The closest major settlement to the falls is Kyle of Lochalsh, which is situated around 18 miles west of the waterfall. This village is also the western terminus of the Kyle Line, the dramatic train ride running through the Scottish Highlands. And it's just across from the Isle of Skye, a scenic island famed for breathtaking landscapes.
If you're walking via the main path, leave your car at the parking lot at the Kintail Ranger Office in Morvich. This is a difficult, out-and-back route with an elevation gain of about 2,000 feet, and it's not suited for beginners — or the faint-hearted. It covers 12 miles and takes around six hours to complete. While it's a well-maintained, easy-to-follow trail, the terrain is rough, and the temperamental weather conditions can add a further complication to an already strenuous trek. Note that the way to the final viewpoint is steep and slippery.
More experienced hikers can opt for a different and even more challenging trail. The route along the secluded Glen Elchaig, starting at the Ling Bridge near Loch Long, takes those who dare attempt it on an eight-hour, 14-mile-long journey. You'll pass through wild landscapes: woodlands, rushing rivers, lush hills, and moors dotted with Highland cattle. The last descent on a narrow pathway is dangerous with some scrambling involved — but the benefit is seeing the power of the falls in their full glory as well as the snowcapped mountains in the distance. Both trails are open every day, year-round (although special skills and equipment are needed for winter ascents) and admission is free. Furry friends are welcome on the trails (which are not universally accessible) but they must be kept closely leashed near livestock. Be aware that there won't be phone reception for most of the route.
Planning your visit to the Falls of Glomach, Scotland
The best months to visit the Falls of Glomach are April, August, September, and October for fewer crowds, decent weather, and high water volume, but the water is at its maximum capacity between October and March. The summer brings warmer, longer days — but it's also the busiest time of the year, and in July and August in particular, you'll need to watch out for midges. To see the area transformed with vibrant colors, visit during the autumn. It's not as busy, and the temperatures are cool but still pleasant. On your hike, there are plenty of chances to see wildlife, depending on the season. Birdsong fills the air in the spring and summer, feral goats are best spotted in the winter, and red deer, the largest land mammal in Britain, are most likely to be seen in the fall as it's their breeding season and they're more active at this time.
If you plan to continue adventuring through the highlands, visiting a few of the many towns and hamlets in the region is a must. Stop in Plockton, a postcard-worthy village offering palm trees, sea views, and quiet charm, around a 15-minute drive from Kyle of Lochalsh. And to feel like you've landed in an episode of "Outlander," head to Plodda Falls, an underrated hidden waterfall straight out of a movie.
The closest major international airport to the Falls of Glomach is Inverness Airport (INV), around 90 miles away. As of this writing, it offers several nonstop flights from cities across the United Kingdom and Europe, including Amsterdam and Frankfurt (seasonal). Rental cars are available at the airport, and it's around a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Inverness to the falls.