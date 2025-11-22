Study Calls This Dramatic Train Ride Through The Scottish Highlands Europe's Most Scenic
One of the top reasons to visit Scotland is to witness the region's dramatic natural magic. In fact, according to a 2023 study by Visit Scotland, 70% of visitors chose to visit the country for its scenery and landscapes. If you're after a trip with epic views, you can't miss the Scottish Highlands, and what better way to enjoy it than by riding the rails? Journey on a one-of-a-kind train ride through the remote countryside on the Kyle Line, where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the views.
This train journey in Scotland has been rated the most scenic in Europe in a study by FruityKing (reported by the Mirror), based on analysis from passenger reviews. The Kyle Line received an average passenger rating of 4.72 out of 5, taking the top spot above the Isle of Man Steam Railway (4.71 out of 5) and the Bernina Express in Switzerland (4.67 out of 5).
It isn't difficult to understand why the Scottish line cameout on top. The panoramic views are utterly spectacular. Think jagged mountain peaks, peaceful lochs, and wild forests, which you witness as you whiz from coast to coast towards the rugged landscapes of the Isle of Skye.
Planning your trip on the Kyle Line
A journey on the Kyle Line offers an easy way to soak up some of the best scenery in the secluded Scottish Highlands. The line passes Ben Wyvis, a lonely mountain with a flat ridge that's located between Muir of Ord and Dingwall. The marshlands around Loch Achanalt are a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), with rare flora and fauna, and the magnificent Torridon Peaks are a sight to behold. The Kyle Line then passes through Plockton, a charming village on the shores of Loch Carron known as "the Jewel of the Highlands."
The Kyle Line runs between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, taking about 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete. Construction on the line began in 1870, and was finished after 27 years of labor — it finally opened in November 1897. There are about four departures in each direction per day, and it costs around £32 ($42). The spectacular railway line also serves as vital transport for locals in this part of the Highlands, and it carries more than 100,000 passengers a year, according to the Kyle Station Museum.
Continuing your Scottish Highlands adventure
The Kyle Line is a perfect jumping-off point for exploring more of the Scottish Highlands. Kyle of Lochalsh is a "gateway to the Isle of Skye," according to Visit Scotland. You can even see the Skye Bridge, which connects the island to the mainland, from the train platform. Enjoy hiking, history, and culture on the Isle of Skye, along with whisky distilleries and fresh seafood. A short 20-minute bus ride from Kyle of Lochalsh station brings you to Eilean Donan Castle, one of the most photographed castles in Scotland (according to Wilderness Scotland). You could also disembark at Strathcarron Station and take the bus to the isolated Applecross Peninsula for more jaw-dropping views.
Alternatively, head south for more legendary Scottish journeys. From Inverness, travel to Fort William, which takes about two hours by bus. Once in Fort William, take the magical Jacobite Steam Train — one of the best activities to do in Scotland — to Mallaig, or journey on the West Highland Line to Glasgow, a city Rick Steves considers the most underrated destination in Scotland. You could also travel all the way to London on the Caledonian Sleeper, one of Britain's best train journeys. Wherever you choose to travel after a journey on the Kyle Line, Scotland is sure to deliver an out-of-this-world adventure.