Study Calls This Dramatic Train Ride Through The Scottish Highlands Europe's Most Scenic

One of the top reasons to visit Scotland is to witness the region's dramatic natural magic. In fact, according to a 2023 study by Visit Scotland, 70% of visitors chose to visit the country for its scenery and landscapes. If you're after a trip with epic views, you can't miss the Scottish Highlands, and what better way to enjoy it than by riding the rails? Journey on a one-of-a-kind train ride through the remote countryside on the Kyle Line, where you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the views.

This train journey in Scotland has been rated the most scenic in Europe in a study by FruityKing (reported by the Mirror), based on analysis from passenger reviews. The Kyle Line received an average passenger rating of 4.72 out of 5, taking the top spot above the Isle of Man Steam Railway (4.71 out of 5) and the Bernina Express in Switzerland (4.67 out of 5).

It isn't difficult to understand why the Scottish line cameout on top. The panoramic views are utterly spectacular. Think jagged mountain peaks, peaceful lochs, and wild forests, which you witness as you whiz from coast to coast towards the rugged landscapes of the Isle of Skye.