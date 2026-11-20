Few things manage to throttle the thrill of a trip faster than the dreaded airport security line. The insufferable queues, the hauling of bags onto the conveyor belt, and the scramble to get them back can leave air travelers frazzled, stressed, and careless. That can lead to an unwelcome realization just before boarding: you've left your phone at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

For a society perpetually chained to its tech, it's ironic that phones, tablets, and laptops top the list of items left behind by travelers at airports, according to Airports Lost and Found. During a TSA security check, a phone can get buried under a jacket, slide out of a bin, or get swept up with someone else's things. And no, you're not alone: TSA estimates that between 90,000 and 100,000 items are left at checkpoints each month.

What's the best course of action when a frantic search through your pockets, jacket, and bags comes up empty? Start by retracing your steps to figure out where you probably left your phone, whether that's at the checkpoint, at the gate, or on the plane. That will help you determine who to contact next. And if you're fairly sure you lost your phone at TSA security, the agency's lost and found office will be your point of contact. "Many travelers don't even realize we have a lost and found program," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told The Washington Post. Circle back to the checkpoint to ask an officer for help if you have time before boarding. Already boarded? You can still reach out: TSA keeps forgotten items for at least 30 days, leaving you enough time to recover your phone after your trip — or at least to arrange for someone to pick it up on your behalf.