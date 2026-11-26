Berlin may be the sprawling German capital that entices visitors with grand museums and legendary nightlife, but the countryside around the city is full of small towns that could serve as quieter day trips with a more traditional taste of German life. In contrast to Berlin's countless monuments and crowds, Brandenburg – the eastern German state that encircles Berlin — is distinguished by medieval town walls, village markets, and lakeside walks. One town with all three of these hallmarks is Müncheberg, just over a 30-minute train ride from Berlin and about midway between the capital and the Polish border. With its preserved old town walls and towers, Müncheberg has an especially medieval character, a history visitors can learn about in its local history museum. But the town is also a convenient place to get outdoors, with several lakes close to its center and a circular walk that explores the surrounding forest.

Something that is hard to overlook when traveling around Germany is how much of the country was damaged from bombing during World War II. Müncheberg didn't escape the devastation — in fact, the town's official history page says about 85% of its historic buildings were destroyed during the war. This makes it all the more remarkable that its medieval fortification walls and gate towers have survived. The walls were built in the early 1300s and almost completely encircle the town's historic center. The parish church, which was restored after the war, is even older, with parts dating to the 1200s. Both could serve as a good introduction to Müncheberg's medieval history.