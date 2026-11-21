Layovers, whether planned or unplanned, can be frustrating. Sitting around waiting for your connecting flight can feel as if you're wasting your life away. This sensation can be amplified if you are spending your layover in a location you have longed to explore. In such a situation, you may be overwhelmed with thoughts of a fun-filled excursion between flights. So, can you leave the airport during a layover? Generally speaking, yes. But that doesn't mean you should. Before embarking on a foray between flights, there are some things to check, including the amount of time before boarding, your proximity to attractions, transportation availability, and security requirements.

The biggest obstacle to leaving the airport during a layover is time. This is true whether you are considering heading to a hotel to catch some sleep or hoping to spend the day sightseeing. As a general rule in both of these scenarios, a layover of less than six hours is considered a no-go for leaving the airport. That is because you also have to factor in the time it takes to deboard the plane and, if you exit the terminal, the time required to pass through security. So, for layovers that are six hours or under, you are usually better off finding other ways to use your long layover effectively.

That said, it is also important to know for certain how much time you have during your layover. While that information will be pretty well set if you have a scheduled layover, if the layover was unexpected or a flight was delayed, the time frame may be fluid. Such was the case during the most recent nationwide ground stop, when many travelers were unsure how long it would be before flights were restored. In this situation, it is best to stay put in the terminal.