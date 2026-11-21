Can You Leave The Airport During A Layover? What To Check Before You Go
Layovers, whether planned or unplanned, can be frustrating. Sitting around waiting for your connecting flight can feel as if you're wasting your life away. This sensation can be amplified if you are spending your layover in a location you have longed to explore. In such a situation, you may be overwhelmed with thoughts of a fun-filled excursion between flights. So, can you leave the airport during a layover? Generally speaking, yes. But that doesn't mean you should. Before embarking on a foray between flights, there are some things to check, including the amount of time before boarding, your proximity to attractions, transportation availability, and security requirements.
The biggest obstacle to leaving the airport during a layover is time. This is true whether you are considering heading to a hotel to catch some sleep or hoping to spend the day sightseeing. As a general rule in both of these scenarios, a layover of less than six hours is considered a no-go for leaving the airport. That is because you also have to factor in the time it takes to deboard the plane and, if you exit the terminal, the time required to pass through security. So, for layovers that are six hours or under, you are usually better off finding other ways to use your long layover effectively.
That said, it is also important to know for certain how much time you have during your layover. While that information will be pretty well set if you have a scheduled layover, if the layover was unexpected or a flight was delayed, the time frame may be fluid. Such was the case during the most recent nationwide ground stop, when many travelers were unsure how long it would be before flights were restored. In this situation, it is best to stay put in the terminal.
Other factors can limit leaving the airport during a layover
Other factors can determine whether you could or should leave the airport during your layover. One such aspect is the airport's location. This figures into the equation in a couple of ways. For starters, if the airport is domestic or located in a country that allows visitors to travel with just a passport, you are good to go. However, if the country requires a visa to move about outside of the airport, you will likely be confined to the terminal. If you do choose to leave, keep in mind the immigration and customs processes, as well as additional security required to reenter the airport. An extremely long layover might be needed in order to make leaving practical.
Second, you need to consider how far any restaurants or attractions are from the airport, as well as if transportation is obtainable and readily available. Account for travel time to and from the airport and your desired destination, in addition to the time it will take to secure transportation. Plus, you need to consider your luggage. While most domestic flights will send your checked bag to your destination, some international flights require you to re-check your luggage, meaning you could be stuck with it during a layover. Similarly, think about whether it is practical to lug around your carry-on items with you, especially if you have valuables which may be prone to theft, like laptops or cameras.
There are ways to navigate your layover without missing your connection, but it might be best to stay in the terminal under certain circumstances. In other instances, planning a long layover can be used as a scheduling hack to see another destination for free. The decision to leave the airport during a layover should be made on a trip-by-trip basis, accounting for how comfortable you feel leaving the airport in a time crunch.