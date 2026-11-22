New England brims with some of the East Coast's most quaint towns, where historic plots that trace their roots to the first European settlers sit between rivers and foliage-covered slopes. Along the Connecticut River, about midway between Boston and Saratoga Springs, you'll find the Massachusetts town of Northfield. It has the makings of an outdoorsy New England getaway: trails past an old quarry, meadows, and bluffs; a riverboat that takes you through a gorge; and a historic Main Street where you can wander among buildings dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Then, top off a visit with a pint at one of the craft breweries that sit among nature on the edges of town.

One of Northfield's unusual quirks is that it's the only town in Massachusetts split across both sides of the river, per the town website. The river was also the reason the town was settled in the first place, drawing European colonists to the fertile plains around it all the way back to the 17th century; the town was formally incorporated in 1723. The river has also been a challenge for the town, though, making the two sides awkwardly disconnected. One bridge built in 1811 lasted only about a decade, leaving river crossing to ferries for the rest of the 1800s. In the early 20th century, the Schell Bridge was built. Though the original bridge closed, it's since been faithfully reconstructed and serves as a pedestrian crossing and a focal point of Northfield's outdoors, connecting greenery and trails on either side of the river.