Between Boston And Saratoga Springs Is A Charming East Coast Town With River Fun, Craft Brews, And Trails
New England brims with some of the East Coast's most quaint towns, where historic plots that trace their roots to the first European settlers sit between rivers and foliage-covered slopes. Along the Connecticut River, about midway between Boston and Saratoga Springs, you'll find the Massachusetts town of Northfield. It has the makings of an outdoorsy New England getaway: trails past an old quarry, meadows, and bluffs; a riverboat that takes you through a gorge; and a historic Main Street where you can wander among buildings dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Then, top off a visit with a pint at one of the craft breweries that sit among nature on the edges of town.
One of Northfield's unusual quirks is that it's the only town in Massachusetts split across both sides of the river, per the town website. The river was also the reason the town was settled in the first place, drawing European colonists to the fertile plains around it all the way back to the 17th century; the town was formally incorporated in 1723. The river has also been a challenge for the town, though, making the two sides awkwardly disconnected. One bridge built in 1811 lasted only about a decade, leaving river crossing to ferries for the rest of the 1800s. In the early 20th century, the Schell Bridge was built. Though the original bridge closed, it's since been faithfully reconstructed and serves as a pedestrian crossing and a focal point of Northfield's outdoors, connecting greenery and trails on either side of the river.
Hiking, paddling, and river cruising
Trails around Northfield are a draw for travelers who want a hiking trip with lots of river scenery. On the west bank of the Connecticut River, south of the Schell Bridge, King Philip's Hill is a bluff with an easy hiking loop listed by Northfield Mass Trails at about 1.5 miles long. It follows the riverside steadily before climbing up to a viewpoint with a bench at the top. At the southern edge of town, the Northfield Mountain Recreation and Environmental Center is a well-reviewed hiking area with about 26 miles of trails, some of which incorporate some interesting history. On the mile-long Hidden Quarry Trail, for example, you can pass some former quarry sites with interpretive signs along the way. A more difficult trail option for adventurous hikers is a section of the New England Trail, one of the U.S.'s national scenic hiking trails that traverses Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trail Sections 16 and 17 of the Massachusetts portion run through Northfield, at 6.9 miles and 11 miles long, respectively.
Though the river may look great from its shoreline trails, you can maximize your river scenery intake with Northfield's riverboat Heritage. It travels about 12 miles of the river through the French King Gorge, with a guide narrating the journey. A Facebook user who took the boat tour said, "The college students giving the tour were knowledgeable and the scenery lovely." Another way to get out on the river with a more active approach is to launch a kayak or motorboat from the Pauchaug Boat Ramp. It's just north of the town center and features a paved, public ramp, so you can paddle or boat down the river without booking an excursion.
Northfield's local brews and historic district
Travelers who like to sample local beer will find a couple of worthy breweries in Northfield, fitting for a smaller-town counterpart to Boston's brews (one of America's classic beer cities). One of them, The Brewery at Four Star Farms, won the dark beer category at the 2026 Mass Brew Bros Blind Beer Fest for its Dark Dark stout. The brewery is a working farm that grows its own hops, even singled out by Mass.gov as one of the region's major suppliers. Visits to Four Star Farms include first-come, first-served seating overlooking the hop fields or inside the taproom, with wood-fired pizza available on Friday and Saturday evenings. Another brewery, The Back Room Brewing Company, sits just south of the town center and holds 4.9 stars on Google Maps. You can come sip pints around fire pits, or wine lovers can get a glass from Cameron's Winery next door.
In the town center of Northfield, you can get in some history simply by walking down Main Street. The designated Northfield Main Street Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This strip has been around in some shape or form since the 17th century, when the town was first settled. One of the historic buildings to look for is the Dickinson Library, dating to 1897.
Travelers coming from Boston can reach Northfield in slightly less than a two-hour drive, while Saratoga Springs is a bit over two hours away. While in the area, you could also check out Greenfield, a walkable city with a picturesque downtown just south of Northfield.