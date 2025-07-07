Hidden Between Three New England Rivers Is A Walkable Massachusetts City With A Picturesque Downtown

When traveling along the East Coast, it's easy to fill a road trip with visits to charming seaside New England towns and breathtaking national and state parks. Whether you're planning a peaceful escape in nature or a "Gilmore Girls"-inspired getaway, Greenfield, Massachusetts is a historic and picturesque city you won't want to miss.

Located in Franklin County at the confluence of Deerfield River, Connecticut River, and Green River, Greenfield is roughly a two-hour drive from Boston, Massachusetts and a one-hour drive from Hartford, Connecticut. Greenfield is also well connected by train, with an Amtrak station located at the John W. Olver Transit Center. If you're staying overnight, there's a well-reviewed Hampton Inn & Suites, the charming Brandt House bed and breakfast, and many vacation rentals on Airbnb.

Visitors to Greenfield often appreciate its history. The city was first settled in by the English in 1686, and some of its historic buildings date back to the late 1700s and early 1800s. It also boasts a charming small-town feel and picturesque downtown area. Consider timing your visit during the Franklin County Fair in September or the Bee Fest in May, which celebrates the city's historic ties to the beekeeping industry.