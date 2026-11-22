Although Florida may be best known for its more than 800 miles of white, sandy coastal beaches, the Sunshine State is also home to thousands of rivers and creeks. These winding waterways provide a variety of recreational opportunities along their combined length of over 25,000 miles. Although the Homosassa River accounts for less than 10, it still provides plenty of river fun, from fishing to wildlife viewing.

The Homosassa River begins and ends along the central portion of Florida's Gulf, an area affectionately referred to as the Nature Coast. Covering just 8 miles, this spring-fed river begins in Homosassa Springs, a town best known as one of Florida's top retirement spots. The river then winds its way past the town of Homosassa before entering Homosassa Bay and the Gulf beyond. The entire river is tidally influenced and contains a brackish mix of fresh and salt water. Along the length of the river, palm trees and other foliage line the shores, with relatively little residential or commercial development. The river's water is typically clear, ranging from crystal clear near the headwaters to tannin-stained clarity nearer to the Gulf.

While the river, like much of the surrounding coast, is considered unspoiled, it is relatively easy to reach. Tampa International Airport (TPA) and the city of Tampa are about 70 miles due south. Gainesville is about the same distance to the north, while Orlando is around 90 miles to the east.