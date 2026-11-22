Along Florida's Breathtaking Gulf Coast Is A Destination For River Fun With Fishing, Boating, And Manatees
Although Florida may be best known for its more than 800 miles of white, sandy coastal beaches, the Sunshine State is also home to thousands of rivers and creeks. These winding waterways provide a variety of recreational opportunities along their combined length of over 25,000 miles. Although the Homosassa River accounts for less than 10, it still provides plenty of river fun, from fishing to wildlife viewing.
The Homosassa River begins and ends along the central portion of Florida's Gulf, an area affectionately referred to as the Nature Coast. Covering just 8 miles, this spring-fed river begins in Homosassa Springs, a town best known as one of Florida's top retirement spots. The river then winds its way past the town of Homosassa before entering Homosassa Bay and the Gulf beyond. The entire river is tidally influenced and contains a brackish mix of fresh and salt water. Along the length of the river, palm trees and other foliage line the shores, with relatively little residential or commercial development. The river's water is typically clear, ranging from crystal clear near the headwaters to tannin-stained clarity nearer to the Gulf.
While the river, like much of the surrounding coast, is considered unspoiled, it is relatively easy to reach. Tampa International Airport (TPA) and the city of Tampa are about 70 miles due south. Gainesville is about the same distance to the north, while Orlando is around 90 miles to the east.
Fishing and boating in the Homosassa River
Fishing, boating, and paddling are all popular activities on the Homosassa River. In the brackish blend of fresh and saltwater, anglers can catch a variety of both fresh and saltwater species year-round. Saltwater species such as redfish, speckled trout, snook, and mangrove snapper are common catches, particularly on the lower end of the river. Closer to the headwaters, freshwater fish such as largemouth bass, bluegill, and sunfish are regularly caught. It's not uncommon for these species to be mingled together in the mid-section of the river.
Scalloping is also popular here. The process involves snorkelers diving to the river floor to pluck the tasty bivalves from the bottom. Bay scallop season generally runs from July 1 through late September for this area, although the exact dates vary. Whether scalloping or rod-and-reel fishing, a valid Florida saltwater fishing license is required for those age 16 and over. Anyone snorkeling or scalloping is also required to display a red-and-white diver down flag or buoy while in the water.
Boating and paddling are other ways to have fun on the Homosassa. There are a number of boat ramps along the river, particularly around the town of Homosassa. Boat rentals and tours are also available through River Safaris and other outfitters. However, boaters do need to be aware that there are several areas with shallow limestone outcrops, as well as multiple no-wake zones. Paddlers also have a variety of places in which to launch, as well as an array of areas to explore. Thanks to the relatively slow flow of the river, paddlers can typically travel both up and downstream without issue.
Manatees, monkeys, and more
Whether exploring by boat, kayak, or along the shore, there is a menagerie of wildlife in the area. The biggest draw is the manatees. While they can be spotted in the river year-round, they are most prevalent during the winter months, when they are drawn to the spring's warmer water. At peak times, more than 200 individuals have been counted near the springs. During this time, boaters need to be aware that sections of the river are closed to vessels as Manatee Sanctuary Zones. However, it is possible to observe manatees from dry land at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, where the river's headwaters are located. The park also offers a free Manatee Education Program.
But manatees are hardly the only creatures to see along the Homosassa River. While walking the trails, visitors may get a glimpse of several captive, native animals cared for by the park, including black bears, Florida panthers, bobcats, alligators, and whitetail deer. Outside the park, the shores of this scenic stretch of water are also home to river otters, alligators, raccoons, deer, and a variety of other animals, including birds like the colorful roseate spoonbills that can sometimes be seen feeding along the river's edge. One of the more unique things to see on the river is the colony of spider monkeys that lives on a small island in the middle of the river — basically a mini-Alcatraz for monkeys. Appropriately named Monkey Island, this one-of-a-kind attraction has been a mainstay of the Homosassa River since 1960.