Under Two Hours From Plymouth Is A Charming Coastal Village With Fresh Seafood And An Award-Winning Beach
Featuring 400 miles of coastline, dramatic cliffs, and wide beaches, Cornwall houses an array of charming small towns. And if you're looking to experience the region's famous surfing opportunities and gorgeous views, Polzeath might just be worth a spot at the top of your bucket list. With its world-renowned beach, it has been a favorite vacation destination for notable figures throughout history. Its golden sands combined with impressive waves have even earned the village the nickname of "the British St. Tropez" in "Tatler," though Polzeath's coastal allure goes beyond all that.
Holiday cottages, refreshing ocean air, and scenic pathways provide the type of relaxation that's hard to find in bigger hubs. Watersports are possible year-round, and if you're lucky, you might even spot a dolphin or two. Taking in the full scope of Polzeath's charm also means exploring local establishments serving delicious, freshly caught seafood.
Another perk of choosing Polzeath for your next beachy getaway is that you won't have to compromise too much when it comes to convenience — getting there shouldn't be difficult. The village is just 90 minutes' drive northwest of Plymouth. If you're planning to go the public transportation route, however, you'll have to plan several changes and set aside at least two and a half hours. Those flying into the region generally choose Exeter Airport (EXT) or Bristol Airport (BRS), 80 and 140 miles away, respectively. One potential downside of going there, though (especially compared to other British coastal hubs), is that direct public transportation options aren't available to most major points of interest, so while Polzeath is compact and walkable enough, those who want to save time and effort might have to consider getting a rental anyway.
Polzeath's coastal charm and award-winning beach
Polzeath's jaw-dropping natural beauty and lively atmosphere have made it a popular vacation spot among locals, as well as the poets Sir John Betjeman and Laurence Binyon; Prince William and the Duke of Sussex; and the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron. And thanks to its location along Cornwall's North Coast and unrestricted Atlantic access, Polzeath offers travelers abundant waterfront experiences, most of which can be enjoyed from its main beach: a sandy, expansive stretch close to Wadebridge.
Polzeath Beach is one of the region's top surfing spots thanks to its regular, slow-breaking swell and local surf schools. It's especially well suited to beginner and intermediate surfers, though anyone, from those looking to learn a new skill to families trying to relax, can find themselves entertained there. Other activities to look forward to include rock pooling, swimming, paddleboarding, and wildlife watching. The beach has been recognized with a Blue Flag award for its cleanliness and safety standards. Just keep in mind that dogs are banned between mid May and late September.
Those traveling with kids might be happy to learn that the beach has lifeguards in warmer months, the soft sand is ideal for castle building, and that the gradient is gentle. Go during low tide, though, especially during peak season, since you'll get much more space to work with. Polzeath Beach is one of the region's most accessible beaches. It's also surrounded by restrooms, surf shops, cafés, restaurants, and a trampoline park. If you're more of a pebble fan, you'll find sections of shingle to explore, too.
Sampling fresh seafood and exploring coastal paths in Polzeath
Polzeath is home to a varied selection of eateries, but seafood is the one type of dish you won't want to miss out on. The village boasts a long fishing heritage which visitors can experience by sampling the catch of the day in places like The Waterfront. The family-friendly restaurant prides itself on serving fresh Cornish produce while offering patrons picturesque oceanside views. It offers feasting platters that let you enjoy a bit of everything, but if you're ordering a la carte, try the fish and chips or mussels, since both come highly recommended. Alternatively, stop by Surfside, a laid-back restaurant recognizable for its adjoining rum bar. It offers picturesque coastal views and locally sourced dishes, with oysters being among the must-tries. Live music and outstanding sunset scenery add to the charm.
Looking for a way to put that refuel to good use? The local beach scene isn't the only reason to check the best time to visit England for optimal weather — there are some coastal walks that outdoor lovers won't want to miss out on, too. Some of the most popular picks include the Rock to Polzeath Circular Walk and the Polzeath to St. Enodoc Church pathway. The former stretches almost 6 miles and features sand dunes, 12th-century buildings, several coves, and sandy beaches. The latter is 3.7 miles and one of the area's most wheelchair-friendly trails. If you go during low tide, it takes you via several beaches and rock pools.
Those looking for other day trip destinations can consider Bodmin, an inland town with quiet charm, steam train rides, and moorland views that's an hour away by bus. Alternatively, Newquay, the "surf capital of the U.K.," is a vibrant town with miles of beaches that's a 50-minute drive away.