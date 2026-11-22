Featuring 400 miles of coastline, dramatic cliffs, and wide beaches, Cornwall houses an array of charming small towns. And if you're looking to experience the region's famous surfing opportunities and gorgeous views, Polzeath might just be worth a spot at the top of your bucket list. With its world-renowned beach, it has been a favorite vacation destination for notable figures throughout history. Its golden sands combined with impressive waves have even earned the village the nickname of "the British St. Tropez" in "Tatler," though Polzeath's coastal allure goes beyond all that.

Holiday cottages, refreshing ocean air, and scenic pathways provide the type of relaxation that's hard to find in bigger hubs. Watersports are possible year-round, and if you're lucky, you might even spot a dolphin or two. Taking in the full scope of Polzeath's charm also means exploring local establishments serving delicious, freshly caught seafood.

Another perk of choosing Polzeath for your next beachy getaway is that you won't have to compromise too much when it comes to convenience — getting there shouldn't be difficult. The village is just 90 minutes' drive northwest of Plymouth. If you're planning to go the public transportation route, however, you'll have to plan several changes and set aside at least two and a half hours. Those flying into the region generally choose Exeter Airport (EXT) or Bristol Airport (BRS), 80 and 140 miles away, respectively. One potential downside of going there, though (especially compared to other British coastal hubs), is that direct public transportation options aren't available to most major points of interest, so while Polzeath is compact and walkable enough, those who want to save time and effort might have to consider getting a rental anyway.