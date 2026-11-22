Known as the "Queen of the Lakes" for its natural beauty and immersive mountain setting, Derwentwater is a popular destination in the northwestern portion of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, a county in the northwest of England. As visitors on Tripadvisor report, Derwentwater is "one of the most beautiful places in the Lake District" where the "scenery is breathtaking, with spectacular views in every direction." As a local, I couldn't agree more. I regularly head over to Derwentwater for boating and sightseeing with visiting friends, as the landscapes are gorgeous, the lake is accessible, and there's always plenty to do. Below, I'll share my tips for exploring Derwentwater, including some of the fun activities you can enjoy around the lake.

Located deep inside the Lake District National Park and surrounded by some of its highest mountains, Derwentwater is the perfect escape for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. With countless opportunities for exploration both on and around the lake, Derwentwater is one of the park's greatest adventure playgrounds. While the lake is popular with visitors, its large size — Derwentwater is over 3 miles long — and surrounding countryside make it easy to escape the crowds, even in the summer. There are several quaint Lakeland villages and hidden viewpoints in the tranquil valley of Borrowdale to the south of the lake, so it's always possible to find a secret spot all to yourself.

Just a 10-minute walk from the shores of Derwentwater, Keswick is the main visitor hub in this part of the national park. Home to a wide range of guest houses, restaurants, and shops, Keswick is the jumping-off point for boating adventures on Derwentwater and hikes up some of the Lakes' most iconic peaks, like Skiddaw and Blencathra. First-time visitors should start on the water, with several activity options available, depending on whether you're looking for thrills or more relaxed sightseeing.