Goodbye Windemere, So Long Ullswater: This National Park Escape Is Called The 'Queen Of The Lakes'
Known as the "Queen of the Lakes" for its natural beauty and immersive mountain setting, Derwentwater is a popular destination in the northwestern portion of the Lake District National Park in Cumbria, a county in the northwest of England. As visitors on Tripadvisor report, Derwentwater is "one of the most beautiful places in the Lake District" where the "scenery is breathtaking, with spectacular views in every direction." As a local, I couldn't agree more. I regularly head over to Derwentwater for boating and sightseeing with visiting friends, as the landscapes are gorgeous, the lake is accessible, and there's always plenty to do. Below, I'll share my tips for exploring Derwentwater, including some of the fun activities you can enjoy around the lake.
Located deep inside the Lake District National Park and surrounded by some of its highest mountains, Derwentwater is the perfect escape for outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers. With countless opportunities for exploration both on and around the lake, Derwentwater is one of the park's greatest adventure playgrounds. While the lake is popular with visitors, its large size — Derwentwater is over 3 miles long — and surrounding countryside make it easy to escape the crowds, even in the summer. There are several quaint Lakeland villages and hidden viewpoints in the tranquil valley of Borrowdale to the south of the lake, so it's always possible to find a secret spot all to yourself.
Just a 10-minute walk from the shores of Derwentwater, Keswick is the main visitor hub in this part of the national park. Home to a wide range of guest houses, restaurants, and shops, Keswick is the jumping-off point for boating adventures on Derwentwater and hikes up some of the Lakes' most iconic peaks, like Skiddaw and Blencathra. First-time visitors should start on the water, with several activity options available, depending on whether you're looking for thrills or more relaxed sightseeing.
Exploring Derwentwater and its islands by boat
All the lakes in the national park have unique merits, but with its scenic islands and stunning mountain scenery, Derwentwater is easily one of the finest. Down in the center of the park, Windermere is England's largest lake, but also one of the busiest. Meanwhile, over in the east, Ullswater enjoys a peaceful valley setting, yet isn't as easily accessible as Derwentwater. The latter is called the "Queen of the Lakes" for a reason, and it's a great place to start your national park adventures.
The Keswick Launch offers scenic cruises around the lake, stopping off at eight jetties for those who want to explore different areas. Use it like a hop-on hop-off service or just sit back and enjoy the 50-minute round-trip sightseeing journey. For a more hands-on experience, rent a traditional wooden rowing boat or motorboat and explore the rocky coves and islands at your own pace. This is a great option for families who want a bit more independence.
My favorite way to explore Derwentwater is by kayak, as it's easier to access the hidden bays and inlets around the lake in a smaller boat. There are several islands in Derwentwater too, and if you have your own watercraft, you can land on three of them — Lord's Island, Rampsholme Island, and St. Herbert's Island. The latter is the largest of the islands and was once used as a hermitage by a 7th-century monk named Herbert. You can still see his original cell hidden in the thick vegetation. Take a picnic and bring your swimming gear if you want to make a day of it. You can rent kayaks and paddleboards from Derwent Water Marina or Nichol End Marine, with guided activity sessions available for beginners.
Where to find scenic views overlooking Derwentwater
The best way to appreciate Derwentwater's scale is from the surrounding hills. On the western shore, Catbells is one of the park's most popular hikes, offering exceptional panoramas over Derwentwater. The 3.5-mile route is steep, but anyone of reasonable fitness should manage it. The views from the summit are well worth the effort. Parking is limited, so I suggest taking the Launch from Keswick to the trailhead at Hawes End Landing Stage. Catbells can be crowded in summer, so one of my favorite alternatives is Walla Crag, across the other side of Derwentwater. The 3.4-mile circular route is moderately challenging, but I actually think the lake views are better from here, with the iconic shape of Catbells and the scenic town of Keswick as a backdrop. It's far quieter too.
If you want epic views of the lake but don't fancy a long hike into the hills, I recommend heading to Surprise View on the southeastern side of Derwentwater. You'll need a car to get there, and there's a small parking area just along the road. From here, you'll be treated to sweeping views back over the lake, with the dense forest surrounding it giving it the "surprise" effect. A few minutes' walk back down the road is Ashness Bridge — an old stone packhorse bridge with distant lake views, which is one of the most photographed spots in the park.
While Derwentwater feels wild and remote, it's pretty easy to reach. The best way is by car, giving you flexibility to explore independently. There's plenty of on-street parking as well as paid parking lots in Keswick. If you're traveling by public transport, you can take the train to the nearby market town of Penrith, which is known for its castle ruins, then catch the X4 or X5 Stagecoach Bus into Keswick. The bus journey takes less than an hour.