Laying eyes upon the medieval village of Aínsa in Spain near the border of France is mind-blowing. Structures nearly a millennium old look like they're straight out of a storybook in which fairies and dragons dwell. But they seem young in comparison to the 500-million-year-old Pyrenees peaks posing behind them. Beholding it all is utterly breathtaking.

Aínsa is one of Spain's protected sites of historic significance, with tales of its origins dating back to 724, when it was the capital of the ancient kingdom of Sobrarbe. Intact ramparts surround the medieval village, with castle turrets and the Plaza Mayor at Aínsa's center, visible vestiges of its archaic past. Aínsa Castle overlooks the confluence of the Ara and Cinca rivers, which are surrounded by the 7,500-foot cliffs of Peña Montañesa — a mountain that's part of the Pyrenean range — along with sweeping views of the Pyrenees in the distance.

Construction on Aínsa Castle began in the 11th century and continued over several eras. It can still be toured and offers outstanding views of the scenic cliffs from the hilltop where it's perched. The castle now houses the regional tourism offices, Sobrarbe-Pyrenees Geopark Center, and the Ainsa-Sobrarbe Ecomuseum. These structures that once protected Aínsa's citizens from invasions by the Moors and French between the 11th and 17th centuries remain as towering tourism draws today.