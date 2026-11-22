Airport tarmacs are a fascinating sight, with their scurrying workers, blinking lights, and organized chaos. The tarmac itself is a mosaic of colorful markings, with unbroken lines, dashes, parallel lines, and more forming a complex system of communication. White lines denote a runway, the long, straight strip of tarmac where planes take off and land. But most markings outside the runway are yellow, so what do they mean? According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), "markings for taxiways, areas not intended for use by aircraft (closed and hazardous areas), and holding positions (even if they are on a runway) are yellow." Let's break this down.

These tarmac markings are standardized worldwide to help pilots navigate unfamiliar airports and prevent miscommunication between pilots and air traffic control (ATC) due to language barriers. Most passengers on a plane will first notice the yellow lines of the taxiway — the part of the tarmac that connects the runway with the airport's hangars and terminals. However, the exact meaning of a yellow line — or multiple lines — depends on its placement and length.

A long, unbroken strip of yellow paint marks the centerline, or middle, of the taxiway. A series of short yellow dashes mark the taxiway's edges where it intersects with other taxiways; elsewhere, the edge markings consist of a continuous, unbroken yellow line. Both markings help pilots ensure their planes stay within the taxiway's boundaries. A third type of yellow marking is the runway holding position line, which indicates intersections between taxiways or the entrance to a runway. It consists of two solid yellow lines and two parallel dashed yellow lines (four lines in total). These markings indicate where pilots must stop and wait for ATC permission before proceeding.