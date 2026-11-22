Where Is The Oldest Operating Zoo In The World?
Zoos can be more than a place where you get an up-close look at lions and tigers and bears. In some cases, it can be a destination where you can also experience history. Take, for instance, Schönbrunn Zoo. It dates back to 1752, making it the oldest operating zoo in the world. Also known as Vienna Zoo or Zoo Vienna, this centuries-old site is located in Austria's capital. To be more precise, it's nestled within the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace, a magnificent structure with Habsburg dynasty ties.
As such, you might not be surprised to learn that Schönbrunn Zoo has royal origins and actually began as a menagerie for Franz I Stephan of Lorraine, Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire. According to Schönbrunn Palace's website, his 18th-century menagerie featured thirteen enclosures with animals that were originally housed at Neugebäude Palace and the Belvedere (also in Vienna). However, by the late 1700s, this site had transformed into a public attraction, largely in part to the efforts of Joseph II, Franz I Stephan of Lorraine's son, states Smithsonian Magazine.
Now, Tripadvisor ranks Schönbrunn Zoo as one of the best things to do in Vienna (this European city has the largest population in Austria and is known for tasty eats and museums). Home to around 6,000 creatures, several reviewers on Google write that they were impressed by the size and cleanliness of the enclosures, with one individual describing it as "botanical gardens for the animals." In fact, Schönbrunn Zoo is revered for its animal practices and, as of 2025, is Global Humane Certified. On top of all this, Schönbrunn Palace, its gardens, and Schönbrunn Zoo are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Visit the animals of Schönbrunn Zoo
Step inside Schönbrunn Zoo, the oldest attraction of its kind in the world (which remarkably managed to survive both World War I and World War II). Perhaps one of the first things visitors will notice at this 17-hectare (or around 42 acres) site is the Kaiserpavillon. Also known as the Emperor's Pavilion, it dates back to when Schönbrunn Zoo was still a menagerie. Now a cafe serving traditional Viennese fare, this structure stands in the middle of Schönbrunn Zoo and is surrounded by a series of enclosures. There are giraffes, for example, just a few feet away from the Emperor's Pavilion. Here's a fun tidbit: Schönbrunn Zoo housed Austria's first giraffe. The Guardian reports that it came from Nubia (northeastern Africa) in 1828 from the Pasha of Egypt.
However, previous visitors on Google overwhelmingly say the same thing: the giant pandas from China, often seen eating and playing, are a top draw. Schönbrunn Zoo offers a giant panda encounter, dubbed the PANDAstic experience, for an additional fee. The zoo features an array of habitats, tucked among trees, with everything from penguins to cattle. Plus, visitors can witness daily feedings for animals like koalas and Indian rhinos (a schedule is posted online).
Schönbrunn Zoo is open year-round. Admission is available online, though prospective visitors should make sure they are purchasing their tickets directly from Imperial Austria, Schönbrunn Palace's authorized ticket vendor. Likewise, consider that while German is Austria's official language, Google reviewers say that Schönbrunn Zoo has signs that are posted in English. For more historic animal adventures in Europe, read about the other oldest zoos in the world that you can still visit. Spoiler: Zoo Berlin, a world-renowned destination famed for diversity and fun in Germany, Austria's neighbor, is on the list as well.