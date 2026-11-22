Step inside Schönbrunn Zoo, the oldest attraction of its kind in the world (which remarkably managed to survive both World War I and World War II). Perhaps one of the first things visitors will notice at this 17-hectare (or around 42 acres) site is the Kaiserpavillon. Also known as the Emperor's Pavilion, it dates back to when Schönbrunn Zoo was still a menagerie. Now a cafe serving traditional Viennese fare, this structure stands in the middle of Schönbrunn Zoo and is surrounded by a series of enclosures. There are giraffes, for example, just a few feet away from the Emperor's Pavilion. Here's a fun tidbit: Schönbrunn Zoo housed Austria's first giraffe. The Guardian reports that it came from Nubia (northeastern Africa) in 1828 from the Pasha of Egypt.

However, previous visitors on Google overwhelmingly say the same thing: the giant pandas from China, often seen eating and playing, are a top draw. Schönbrunn Zoo offers a giant panda encounter, dubbed the PANDAstic experience, for an additional fee. The zoo features an array of habitats, tucked among trees, with everything from penguins to cattle. Plus, visitors can witness daily feedings for animals like koalas and Indian rhinos (a schedule is posted online).

Schönbrunn Zoo is open year-round. Admission is available online, though prospective visitors should make sure they are purchasing their tickets directly from Imperial Austria, Schönbrunn Palace's authorized ticket vendor. Likewise, consider that while German is Austria's official language, Google reviewers say that Schönbrunn Zoo has signs that are posted in English. For more historic animal adventures in Europe, read about the other oldest zoos in the world that you can still visit. Spoiler: Zoo Berlin, a world-renowned destination famed for diversity and fun in Germany, Austria's neighbor, is on the list as well.