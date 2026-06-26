9 Of The World's Oldest Zoos You Can Still Visit

Since the dawn of humanity, people have been fascinated by animals. From cave drawings that depict unicorns and early warthogs to the history of Pekingese dogs as Chinese nobility to Hannibal's elephants leading his troops across the Alps, animals and people have been connected for thousands of years. Long before modern aquariums held rare creatures and spectacular displays or themed lands at Disney's Animal Kingdom existed, wealthy individuals developed menageries or private zoos.

Some of these exotic animal collections evolved into public zoos, marking the origin of facilities that have now been entertaining, educating, and inspiring visitors for centuries. Today, a number of the world's oldest zoos are still open, functioning as major tourist attractions. While zoos as a whole have modernized, focusing more on conservation and preservation, over the years, they still offer the same sense of wonder they always have. In this guide, we'll journey to nine of the world's oldest zoos you can still visit.

To put together this guide, we used official zoo websites, Smithsonian Magazine, the official website for the Paris Office of Tourism, and various news sources and magazines, including the BBC, Condé Nast Traveler, the US News travel section, Blooloop, and the Which Museum website.